Aberdeen expand player search into other continents beyond Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen expand player search into other continents beyond Europe

By Sean Wallace
July 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to expand the scouting to more continents.(Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to expand the scouting to more continents.(Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin confirmed his search for signings has spread to other continents.

The Reds have been active in the European market during Goodwin’s squad rebuild this summer.

Striker Bojan Miovski and midfielder Ylber Ramadani were both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Goodwin said Hungary is one of 16 European countries Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray has visited in recent months.

And the Reds boss confirmed the Dons are casting their scouting net across the entire globe.

Goodwin said: “We are looking everywhere to be honest.

“The logistics of getting to South America, Australia, America and all those types of places is a lot more difficult financially though.

“Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray and his team are constantly flying all over Europe.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

“Darren has been in 16 different countries in Europe since I came in.

“That is great credit to him.

“I’m delighted we have the resources available here to be able to really delve into it.”

Miovski and Ramadani sourced

Aberdeen already have a strategic partnership with United States Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United.

The captures of Miovski and Ramadani are fruits of the labour of Mowbray’s globe-trotting.

North Macedonian striker Miovski, 23, signed on a four-year contract for £535,000.

Capped 10 times, Miovski scored in a 4-0 Nations League defeat of Luxembourg last month.

Ylber Ramadani of Albania and Kalvin Phillips of England during a World Cup qualifying tie at Wembley on November 12, 2021.
New signing Bojan Miovski on his first day of training with Aberdeen in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium and Switzerland to secure the highly-rated striker, who netted in a 1-1 friendly draw with fellow Premiership side St Johnstone out in Spain on Friday.

A £100,000 transfer fee was also paid for Albanian international midfielder Ramadani.

Besuijen unearthed in Netherlands

Appointed as Head of Recruitment by the Dons in July 2021, Mowbray also helped secure Vicente Besuijen.

The Dutch winger signed in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal from ADO Den Haag for £420,000.

Former Dutch youth international Besuijen, 21, has been a hit in his first six months at the club.

Vicente Besuijen (l) with new Aberdeen signings Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart (r) at the Spanish training camp. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Prior to his Pittodrie appointment Mowbray was a senior member of Burnley’s football operation, focusing on both European and domestic recruitment.

He also held senior recruitment roles at Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Mowbray also had a spell with Key Sports Management as Head of Recruitment and Football Development.

Ongoing summer squad rebuild

So far the Reds have signed six new players with more on the way in an extensive squad overhaul.

Right-back Jayden Richardson was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Richardson was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay, who joined Liverpool in a deal that could land the Dons £8 million.

New signing Jayden Richardson working hard in training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Aberdeen received £4.5m upfront with the potential for an additional £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks at Anfield.

Richardson, 21, penned a three-year deal just days after Ramsay’s club record transfer.

Aberdeen have also signed defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) on free moves.

Celtic centre-back Liam Scales was secured on a season-long loan.

However, the Dons will make a bid to sign Scales on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

New Signings arrive Kelle Roos (L) and Anthony Stewart (R) at the Dons’ Spanish base.<br />(Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Goodwin has been working closely with Mowbray, Chairman Dave Cormack and Director of Football Steven Gunn in the hunt for signing targets.

Goodwin said: “I gave Darren a whole profile of every position of player that I was looking for.

“He came back with lists and lists of players and then we make the decisions.

“And hopefully we have made the right ones.”

Aberdeen players are put through their paces under the sun in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Patience required in signing hunt

Aberdeen have been sweating it out in the sun during a week-long Spanish training camp.

As the Dons do daily triple training sessions, the recruitment team are also working over time on the search for new signings.

Aberdeen Director of Football Gunn is in Spain with the squad.

New Aberdeen signing Anthony Stewart during pre-season training in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Miovski flew into Spain on Tuesday evening and successfully completed his medical before finalising his move on a four-year contract.

Goodwin said: “We have identified players – the players we think we will improve the club.

“And it takes a little bit of work to get those ones over the line.

“It is not always as straightforward as we would like.

“But thankfully with the hard work of our Director of Football and Head of Recruitment, along with that of my own, we will get there.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]