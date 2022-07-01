Aberdeen expand player search into other continents beyond Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin confirmed his search for signings has spread to other continents.

The Reds have been active in the European market during Goodwin’s squad rebuild this summer.

Striker Bojan Miovski and midfielder Ylber Ramadani were both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Goodwin said Hungary is one of 16 European countries Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray has visited in recent months.

And the Reds boss confirmed the Dons are casting their scouting net across the entire globe.

Goodwin said: “We are looking everywhere to be honest.

“The logistics of getting to South America, Australia, America and all those types of places is a lot more difficult financially though.

“Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray and his team are constantly flying all over Europe.

“Darren has been in 16 different countries in Europe since I came in.

“That is great credit to him.

“I’m delighted we have the resources available here to be able to really delve into it.”

Miovski and Ramadani sourced

Aberdeen already have a strategic partnership with United States Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United.

The captures of Miovski and Ramadani are fruits of the labour of Mowbray’s globe-trotting.

North Macedonian striker Miovski, 23, signed on a four-year contract for £535,000.

Capped 10 times, Miovski scored in a 4-0 Nations League defeat of Luxembourg last month.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium and Switzerland to secure the highly-rated striker, who netted in a 1-1 friendly draw with fellow Premiership side St Johnstone out in Spain on Friday.

A £100,000 transfer fee was also paid for Albanian international midfielder Ramadani.

Besuijen unearthed in Netherlands

Appointed as Head of Recruitment by the Dons in July 2021, Mowbray also helped secure Vicente Besuijen.

The Dutch winger signed in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal from ADO Den Haag for £420,000.

Former Dutch youth international Besuijen, 21, has been a hit in his first six months at the club.

Prior to his Pittodrie appointment Mowbray was a senior member of Burnley’s football operation, focusing on both European and domestic recruitment.

He also held senior recruitment roles at Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Mowbray also had a spell with Key Sports Management as Head of Recruitment and Football Development.

Ongoing summer squad rebuild

So far the Reds have signed six new players with more on the way in an extensive squad overhaul.

Right-back Jayden Richardson was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Richardson was secured as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay, who joined Liverpool in a deal that could land the Dons £8 million.

Aberdeen received £4.5m upfront with the potential for an additional £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks at Anfield.

Richardson, 21, penned a three-year deal just days after Ramsay’s club record transfer.

Aberdeen have also signed defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) on free moves.

Celtic centre-back Liam Scales was secured on a season-long loan.

However, the Dons will make a bid to sign Scales on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

Goodwin has been working closely with Mowbray, Chairman Dave Cormack and Director of Football Steven Gunn in the hunt for signing targets.

Goodwin said: “I gave Darren a whole profile of every position of player that I was looking for.

“He came back with lists and lists of players and then we make the decisions.

“And hopefully we have made the right ones.”

Patience required in signing hunt

Aberdeen have been sweating it out in the sun during a week-long Spanish training camp.

As the Dons do daily triple training sessions, the recruitment team are also working over time on the search for new signings.

Aberdeen Director of Football Gunn is in Spain with the squad.

Miovski flew into Spain on Tuesday evening and successfully completed his medical before finalising his move on a four-year contract.

Goodwin said: “We have identified players – the players we think we will improve the club.

“And it takes a little bit of work to get those ones over the line.

“It is not always as straightforward as we would like.

“But thankfully with the hard work of our Director of Football and Head of Recruitment, along with that of my own, we will get there.”