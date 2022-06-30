Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman leaves Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman has left Hibernian after just five months.

The 19-year-old joined the club in late January 2022, and departs the club after her contract came to an end.

Penman joined the Hibees from Aberdeen, having made seven SWPL 1 appearances with the Dons last term.

She went on to play seven times for Hibs in the top-flight and twice in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

In a statement, Hibernian said: “We can confirm that with her contract coming to an end, Jenna Penman has departed the club.

“Everyone at Hibernian Women would like to thank Jenna for her efforts and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Posting on Twitter, Penman said: “Thanks to my teammates and staff for all the support I’ve received during my time at Hibs, all the best for next season.”