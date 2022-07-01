Lewis Ferguson: Lecce and Galatasaray join the race for Aberdeen midfielder but no bid yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Italian Serie A newcomers Lecce and Turkish giants Galatasaray are the latest clubs linked with Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson – but neither outfit has made a formal offer.

English side Millwall had a £2 million bid for the Scotland midfielder knocked back by the Dons earlier this week.

Lecce, who are preparing for life in the Italian top flight after being crowned Serie B champions, are also monitoring Ferguson’s situation closely.

The Italian side were reported to have made a £2m bid for Ferguson, but the Press and Journal understands the Dons are yet to receive a formal offer.

The Reds are prepared to allow the midfielder, who is under contract until 2024, to leave Pittodrie if their valuation is met.

Ferguson is understood to be keen to move abroad and follow Aaron Hickey’s path to Serie A. There are at least two Italian sides interested in Ferguson.

Hickey moved from Hearts to Bologna in 2020, but could move to the English Premier League this summer with Arsenal, Brentford and Aston Villa interested in the defender.

The Dons, who are coming towards the end of their training camp in Alicante, remain keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Jim Goodwin’s side take on Brechin City in a friendly at Glebe Park on Wednesday before opening the season against Peterhead at Balmoor in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday July 10.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, who is also wanted by Hearts, remains a key target, while Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath has also been linked with a move to Pittodrie. Both players previously worked with Jim Goodwin at St Mirren.

Dutch defender Jamal Amofa, who plays for ADO Den Haag, has also been reported as a transfer target for Aberdeen, but it is understood he is not on the Dons’ radar as it stands.