Lewis Ferguson: Lecce and Galatasaray join the race for Aberdeen midfielder but no bid yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Lewis Ferguson: Lecce and Galatasaray join the race for Aberdeen midfielder but no bid yet

By Danny Law
July 1, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs.
Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs.

Italian Serie A newcomers Lecce and Turkish giants Galatasaray are the latest clubs linked with Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson – but neither outfit has made a formal offer.

English side Millwall had a £2 million bid for the Scotland midfielder knocked back by the Dons earlier this week.

Lecce, who are preparing for life in the Italian top flight after being crowned Serie B champions, are also monitoring Ferguson’s situation closely.

The Italian side were reported to have made a £2m bid for Ferguson, but the Press and Journal understands the Dons are yet to receive a formal offer.

The Reds are prepared to allow the midfielder, who is under contract until 2024, to leave Pittodrie if their valuation is met.

Ferguson is understood to be keen to move abroad and follow Aaron Hickey’s path to Serie A. There are at least two Italian sides interested in Ferguson.

Hickey moved from Hearts to Bologna in 2020, but could move to the English Premier League this summer with Arsenal, Brentford and Aston Villa interested in the defender.

Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson in action in the 2-2 draw with Austria.

The Dons, who are coming towards the end of their training camp in Alicante, remain keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Jim Goodwin’s side take on Brechin City in a friendly at Glebe Park on Wednesday before opening the season against Peterhead at Balmoor in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday July 10.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, who is also wanted by Hearts, remains a key target, while Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath has also been linked with a move to Pittodrie. Both players previously worked with Jim Goodwin at St Mirren.

Dutch defender Jamal Amofa, who plays for ADO Den Haag, has also been reported as a transfer target for Aberdeen, but it is understood he is not on the Dons’ radar as it stands.

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]