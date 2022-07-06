New Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos insists he has winning mentality – learned from former boss Wayne Rooney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos insists he has a winning mentality where ‘draws aren’t going to cut it’.

One of the reasons the Dutch keeper signed with Aberdeen is because he sensed a ‘winning’ culture is being built under new boss Jim Goodwin.

The 30-year-old former Derby County stopper says he likes to work with winners.

And he reckons there was no better role model for that positive mindset than his former boss – Wayne Rooney.

Roos was managed by England and Manchester United legend Rooney for 18 months until this summer.

Derby County were relegated to League One after being hammered with a 21-point deduction last season due to financial issues.

Despite that major handicap, Rooney came close to pulling off the miracle of Championship survival.

Keeper Roos is set to make his Dons debut in tonight’s friendly at Highland League Brechin City.

He said: “It is good to be at a club with big ambitions like Aberdeen.

“I’m used to being at clubs where expectations are high.

“You want to be winning games.

“Draws aren’t going to cut it. That kind of mentality is what I like.

“That aligns with what they want to do here at Aberdeen.

“They are trying to build and everyone gets excited about that.”

👐🏼 Kelle Roos is put through his paces.@kellsroos pic.twitter.com/rlNn4fTyxO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2022

Rooney brought an ‘elite mindset’

Roos made 18 appearances in the Championship with Derby under Rooney last season.

The Rams were hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

That was followed by a nine-point penalty for breaching EFL accounting rules.

Despite a valiant effort, troubled Derby were ultimately relegated to League One.

Roos signed for Aberdeen on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with the Rams.

The stopper is the sixth signing of an extensive summer rebuild which has cost the Dons almost £1 million in transfer fees.

Aberdeen are set to make up to four more signings during the summer window.

He said: “It was great to play for Wayne Rooney.

“He is a manager who was an absolute elite player.

“Naturally, what he brought was an elite mindset and I think that breeds out.

“He’s a winner and for me I like to work with winners.

“He’s probably one of the biggest winners you can work with on a daily basis.

“But at the same time he was a great communicator who got the group together nicely.

“I’ve got a similar feeling here.

“You can talk to each other like normal here at Aberdeen.

“You don’t have to be scared to knock on the door and say: ‘listen, I’ve got a problem here or there’.

“Everybody is trying to help and that is a similar situation to Derby.”

Signed on a two-year contract and aiming to be No.1

Roos was signed by Dons boss Goodwin to bring competition to Joe Lewis.

Boss Goodwin recently said Lewis did not have enough competition in a season where the Dons finished a lowly 10th in the Premiership.

The final year of keeper Gary Woods’ Dons contract was terminated last month.

Keeper Roos insists he is up for the battle to be Aberdeen’s No.1 in the new season.

Rooney left Derby on June 23, saying the time is right for the Rams to be led by someone “with fresh energy”.

England’s all-time record scorer confirmed his exit after meeting with administrators Quantuma.

The Rams would have remained in the Championship had they not been hit with two deductions totalling 21 points.

Lessons learnt from legend Rooney

Roos says the biggest lesson he learnt from Rooney was loyalty, and that actions speak louder than words.

He said: “What I’ve learned first and foremost is that when times were tough he (Rooney) didn’t shy away from it.

“He enjoyed the challenge.

“There were options for him to leave the club and he could have jumped ship early.

“That’s one of the biggest things I learnt.

“Not because he said it, but because he lived it.

“He set that example by actually doing it.

“He could have gone to Everton at one point but he stuck it out even though times were really tough.”