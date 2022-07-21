Rebuilt Aberdeen must deliver on board’s summer transfer investment, says winger Jonny Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rebuilt Aberdeen must deliver on board’s summer transfer investment, says winger Jonny Hayes

By Sean Wallace
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen pre-season training session.
Winger Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen’s rebuilt squad must deliver payback on the club’s summer transfer investment.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the the Pittodrie board of directors have outlaid seven figures in transfer fees this summer.

The Reds splashed the cash to sign striker Bojan Miovski (£535,000)  and midfielder Ylber Ramadani (£100,000) from Hungarian club MK Budapest.

Right-back Jayden Richardson was also secured in a £300,000 swoop from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

A fee of around £400,000 was paid to Portuguese giants Benfica for striker Luis Lopes.

In an extensive rebuild Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin also signed defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and goalkeeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) on frees.

Celtic defender Liam Scales arrived on a season-long loan from the Premiership champions.

Three more signings planned

Goodwin aims to move to sign Scales on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

Up to three more signings are planned in Goodwin’s summer squad overhaul.

Hayes, 35, reckons Goodwin and the board have delivered in the transfer window – now the players have to do the same in the new season.

Aberdeen have won their opening three games of the season in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (R) and Jonny Hayes

Hayes said: “The manager and the board have done the recruitment throughout the summer.

“They have worked hard.

“Now on the pitch, it’s time to transform it into a better season for Aberdeen.”

Bojan Miovski Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Summer transfer window rebuild

Goodwin has confirmed he still wants to sign a No.10, a winger and an attacking midfielder in the summer window.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The Dons are reportedly keen to land the 20-year-old, who is managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.

Morris is contracted to to Fleetwood until summer 2023 and it is understood it would take a six figure sum to secure him.

The Dons boss is also keen on signing Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan.

It is understood the Premier League club could want as much as £500,000 for the 24-year-old.

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan whilst manager of St Mirren.

Aberdeen will have to wait for an answer on Ronan’s availability as the midfielder is currently at a training camp in Spain with Wolves.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will assess Ronan in Alicante before making a decision on his future at the Premier League club.

Hearts are also interested in signing Ronan, who spent a successful spell on loan at St Mirren last season.

Besuijen can be a ‘top, top player’

Regardless of the new signings secured, and those yet to arrive, Hayes reckons a player already in the building last season will be key – Vicente Besuijen.

Winger Besuijen, 21, was secured in a £420,000 transfer from Dutch second tier club ADO Den Haag in January this year.

Besuijen impressed during the pre-season training camp in Spain and netted a double in the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup.

Attacker Besuijen has maintained that form and hit a double in the 5-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Stirling Albion.

Hayes hailed Besuijen as a player with ‘tremendous quality’ who will progress to be a ‘top, top player’.

He insists Aberdeen fans have yet to see what the play-maker is fully capable of.

Hayes said: “Vinny is a player of tremendous quality.

“Last season he showed glimpses but it’s still a learning curve for him.

“He’s still young and only moved to the country seven months ago.

“It takes time to settle in at a big club like this.

“He’s done very well so far and he’s got a lot more to come. He knows that himself.

“Vinny has certainly worked hard and he’s sharp, quick, strong and highly intelligent.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player.”

Opportunity for teen stars to impress

Last season saw the rise of teen stars Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron to become pivotal first team regulars.

Ramsay, 18, secured a club record transfer to Premier League giants Liverpool that could be worth up to £8 million.

Aberdeen secured an initial £4.5m upfront and could land up to £3.5m in additional add-ons should Ramsay meet certain milestones at Liverpool.

Barron, contracted until summer 2024, has become a key component of Goodwin’s first team and a Scotland U21 international.

Aberdeen’s Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Aberdeen are currently in talks with Barron and his representative in the bid to secure the teen on a longer contract with improved terms.

Goodwin recently tied down teenage  centre-back Jack Milne on an extended contract.

Milne and fellow teens Ryan Duncan and Mason Hancock have all featured in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Hayes insists it is up to the teens to grab that chance in the new campaign.

He said: “It’s a good learning curve for boys to come in.

“It’s up to them to take their chance and you saw what happened with Calvin Ramsay.

“Mason (Hancock) and Jack (Milne) have certainly done that over the course of the last few weeks.”

Aberdeen’s Mason Hancock in action against Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

‘I train every day as if it’s my last’

Republic of Ireland international Hayes has already pitched in with three assists in the three Premier Sports Cup games.

Hayes turned 35 earlier this month but still retains lightning pace and the stamina to play at a high tempo for 90 minutes.

He insists that is because he trains every day ‘as if it’s my last’.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (R) celebrates with Ross McCrorie after making it 5-0 against Brechin City.

He said: “I’ve always worked hard to stay as fit and as quick as I can.

“I train every day as if it’s my last and try to be the best player in training.

“It doesn’t always happen but if you try your hardest then it certainly helps keep your standards at a high level.”

