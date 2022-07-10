Christian Ramirez strikes twice as Aberdeen start Premier Sports Cup with 2-0 win at neighbours Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Christian Ramirez strikes twice as Aberdeen start Premier Sports Cup with 2-0 win at neighbours Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
July 10, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 5:31 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates after making it 1-0 against Peterhead
Christian Ramirez’s double helped Aberdeen start their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Peterhead.

The Dons travelled 30 miles north to face the League One side and were in control for large swathes of the game, but had to wait until the second half to seal the points.

Ramirez struck from the penalty spot and from a header to open his account for the new season.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is congratulated by Dante Polvara
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is congratulated by Dante Polvara

It was the first competitive meeting between the two sides in nearly 100 years and Peterhead provided Aberdeen with a good examination in front of a 3,112 capacity crowd at Balmoor.

The Dons handed a first start to young defender Mason Hancock at left-back, while Kelle Roos, Jayden Richardson, Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales all made competitive debuts.

Peterhead started new addition Jack Newman between the posts, who joined on loan from Dundee United on Saturday, while fellow summer arrivals Danny Strachan, Paul Dixon, Conor O’Keefe, Ryan Dow and Ola Adeyemo were in the starting line-up.

The home side were only able to name three outfield substitutes, with one of them being a half-fit Ryan Strachan. They also drafted in back-up goalkeeper Sandy Wood to take a spot on the bench.

Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo tussles with Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo tussles with Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart

Odds were stacked against Peterhead upsetting their more illustrious neighbours and it was Aberdeen who had the first sight of goal, with Ross McCrorie thundering an early effort off the crossbar.

It preceded a wave of pressure from the Dons which, to their credit, Peterhead were able to weather. A theatrical tumble and roll from Vicente Besuijen after Newman had taken the ball away from him drew little response from referee David Dickinson.

Given their lack of preparation time together and their shortage of bodies, the Blue Toon were certainly not affording their opponents a great deal of respect. Adeyemo regularly pinned himself up against Stewart and refused him time on the ball, while Jack Brown and Hamish Ritchie in particular were bundles of energy in the middle of the park.

Newman was proving his worth soon after arriving, turning a deflected McCrorie shot around the post then producing another spectacular stop to deny Christian Ramirez.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy takes on Peterhead's Andy McDonald
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy takes on Peterhead’s Andy McDonald

Richardson turned another opportunity across the face of goal from Matty Kennedy‘s cross, as Aberdeen continued to test Peterhead’s bend-but-don’t-break approach. McCrorie had a goal disallowed before the interval after Richardson dragged down Jack Brown in the build-up.

After a promising first period, Ritchie’s afternoon was cut short after a collision with McCrorie which saw him leave the field on a stretcher. It looked worrying for the midfielder, who was attended to by medical staff from both teams.

After spending most of the game defending in the sun, Peterhead nearly did the unthinkable. O’Keefe teed up Dow and he was given the space to shoot from 25 yards, with only a great one-handed stop from Roos keeping him at bay.

Scales was then required to block on the line after Dixon turned Dow’s corner goalwards. They were doing their bit to keep the unlikely upset alive.

Those hopes were dashed, however, just after the hour after Jack Brown tangled with Kennedy just inside the box. After an afternoon of being frustrated by Newman, Ramirez finally got the better of him from 12 yards.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off

Ramirez, heavily linked with a move away from Pittodrie this summer, had the opportunity to make hay while the north-east sun shined, with new arrival Bojan Miovski still awaiting his visa to join up with the Dons. He delivered his second of the afternoon on 74 minutes, heading home from Marley Watkins’ cross.

PETERHEAD (4-1-4-1) – Newman 7; D Strachan 6, Wilson 6, Dixon 6, McDonald 6, Jack Brown 6,  Jordon Brown 6, Ritchie 7 (McGale 49), Dow 6, O’Keefe 6, Adeyemo 6 (McLeod 64). Subs not used – Wood, R Strachan.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Roos 6; Richardson 6, Stewart 6, Scales 6, Hancock 5 (Watkins 35), McCrorie 7 (Milne 81), Polvara 5, Kennedy 7 (Duncan 72), Besuijen 5, Hayes 6, Ramirez 7 (Harvey 81). Subs not used – Lewis, Ritchie, Bates, Ngwenya, McLennan.

Referee – David Dickinson 6.

Attendance – 3,112.

Player of the match – Ross McCrorie.

