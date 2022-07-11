Aberdeen fan view: Christian Ramirez may be entering final Dons games but can still make vital contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen fan view: Christian Ramirez may be entering final Dons games but can still make vital contribution

By Chris Crighton
July 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates after making it 2-0 against Peterhead.
It is eminently plausible that the Aberdeen career of Christian Ramirez may be entering its final days.

But if he has any more goals to offer the Dons’ cause, they might just be the most important ones he has ever contributed.

The stature of Aberdeen’s new striker and the fee invested to secure him indicate that Bojan Miovski will be the undisputed focus of the team’s attack this season, relegating Ramirez to a secondary status unfitting for a player of his age, profile and salary.

It is likely in everyone’s interests for Ramirez to find a more comfortable home, and but for the complexity in bringing Miovski into the country he may never have returned from his summer in the States.

Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez against Peterhead.
Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez scores to make it 2-0 against Peterhead.

But here he is, and, while the Dons remain unable to field their intriguing new addition, the weight of navigating the team through these crucial ties falls upon the shoulders of his predecessor.

Aberdeen’s seasonal target list will always include lifting a cup, and while they cannot complete that mission this early they could find their chances halved before the end of July if they don’t mind their business in group fixtures with little margin for error.

If proof were needed that, whatever the depth of a player’s input, they will always be most remembered for that which aids the collection of trophies, it arrived in sad fashion this weekend.

Davie Robb did many, many things in Aberdeen’s colours technically and aesthetically superior to the sclaff which won this competition in 1976, but every obituary of the late Pittodrie legend rightly led on one of the scruffiest of his 98 Dons goals.

Ramirez may not still be around when this season’s edition reaches its climax – but if Aberdeen are, he will have had a significant hand in it.

