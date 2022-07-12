10 of Lewis Ferguson’s most important goals in his time with Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Ferguson has embarked on a new adventure in Italy after completing his move to Bologna.

The Aberdeen midfielder has joined the Italians in a £3 million move, with his former club Hamilton Accies set to receive 10% of the fee as part of the deal which took Ferguson to Pittodrie in 2018.

The Scotland international, who ended last season as the Dons’ leading scorer with 16 goals, has been an integral member of the Aberdeen team during the past four seasons, scoring 37 goals in his 169 club appearances.

We take a look back at 10 of those key goals:

August 2, 2018 – Burnley

Ferguson’s first goal was arguably his most spectacular as he netted a spectacular overhead kick for the Dons against Burnley in the Europa League qualifier second leg at Turf Moor.

Ferguson’s equaliser on the night levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate, but the English Premier League side went on to edge the Dons 3-1 in extra-time.

However, Ferguson’s spectacular effort in his second game for the club was the talk of the Dons fans.

October 28, 2018 – Rangers

The man for the big occasion struck again – and his second goal for the club was arguably even more important.

The Dons had been under severe pressure late in the game in their League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

But Ferguson struck with eight minutes remaining, when he rose highest to bullet a header past Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor and seal a 1-0 win, booking a return visit to Hampden for the final.

November 4, 2018 – Kilmarnock

A week after his Hampden heroics, Ferguson was at it again as he produced yet another late winner for Derek McInnes’ side.

Rugby Park was the venue this time as Ferguson assumed free-kick duties in the 87th minute following the withdrawal of team-mate Niall McGinn a minute earlier.

Calm as you like, the midfielder stepped up to curl a low 25-yard effort into the net to give the Dons a 2-1 Premiership win.

December 11, 2018 – Livingston

What do you do when you have scored an overhead kick and a late winner already? Combine them of course.

That’s exactly what Ferguson did in Aberdeen’s time of need as he netted an overhead kick in stoppage time to give the Dons all three points in a 3-2 league win at Pittodrie.

The last-gasp goal in a frantic finale gave the Dons all three points, which took them above Livingston into the top six.

July 18, 2019 – ROPS Rovaniemi

With the Dons back in Europe, it was Fergie time once more as he produced yet another injury time winner.

Having beaten their Finnish opponents RoPS 2-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier, the Dons had fallen behind to an early goal before Sam Cosgrove restored parity on the night with a penalty midway through the first half – in what was Derek McInnes’ 300th game in charge at Aberdeen.

The hosts were pushing for a late goal to try to force extra time before the Dons broke away to secure victory, with Ferguson lifting the ball over Antonio Reguero after the goalkeeper had blocked his initial effort.

February 29, 2020 – St Mirren

Another cup tie, another big Lewis Ferguson goal.

The Simple Digital Arena in Paisley was the venue this time, in the Scottish Cup, as Ferguson fired home a spectacular opener from the edge of the box to give the Dons the lead at St Mirren.

Sam Cosgrove’s injury time penalty secured a 2-0 win for Aberdeen as they booked another visit to Hampden for the semi-final.

October 2, 2020 – St Mirren

The Saints were made to suffer by Ferguson again as the midfielder produced yet another injury-time winner.

Having fallen behind to a spectacular 25-yard strike from Ethan Erhahon at Pittodrie, Marley Watkins struck a powerful equaliser for the Dons.

With the clock ticking down, Ferguson came up trumps for his side yet again as he fired a shot through Joe Shaughnessy’s legs past Jak Alnwick in the final minute to give the Dons a 2-1 Premiership win.

October 25, 2020 – Celtic

Ferguson kept his cool at the end of a frantic second half at Pittodrie to slot home a penalty to earn his side a share of the spoils in a six-goal thriller with visitors Celtic.

Ferguson had put the Dons ahead from the spot before the break before Callum McGregor levelled for Celtic.

Ryan Hedges put Aberdeen back in front, but two goals in two minutes from Leigh Griffiths and Ryan Christie looked to have given Celtic all three points.

But there was one more twist to come as Ferguson slotted home a stoppage-time spot-kick, after Connor McLennan had been fouled, to rescue a point.

October 30, 2021 – Hearts

A rousing second half comeback from the Dons gave them all three points against Hearts with Ferguson’s goal sealing victory.

Trailing to John Souttar’s penalty at Pittodrie, Marley Watkins levelled the game before a trademark Ferguson header gave Aberdeen the win in the 69th minute.

The win made it seven points from a possible nine against Hibernian, Rangers and the Jambos in the space of a week for under-pressure boss Stephen Glass, with Ferguson’s winner also ending the visitors’ unbeaten start to the league campaign.

April 30, 2022 – Dundee

The last of Ferguson’s 37 goals for the Dons, and his 16th of last season, was another important one.

With Aberdeen’s poor campaign in danger of unravelling in the post-split matches, they badly needed a win as they looked to haul themselves away from the play-off mire at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

A tense encounter against relegation-haunted Dundee was eventually settled by Ferguson’s spot-kick 17th minutes for time as his penalty winner moved Jim Goodwin’s Dons to within a point of safety.