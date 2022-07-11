Aberdeen linked with move for Benfica striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on a deal for Benfica striker Luis Lopes.

Reports in the Portuguese media claim the 22 year-old, who joined the club from Belenenses in 2017 and plays for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B, has left the club to complete a move to Pittodrie.

The Cape Verdean international, who is also known as Duk, made his international debut last month in a friendly against Ecuador.

It is claimed Lopes, who has previously represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons.

He has scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in the last two years, with eight goals coming in his last 20 appearances for the club.

Benfica B, who are ineligible for promotion from Liga Portugal B, finished fifth in the division last season.