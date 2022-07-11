Aberdeen linked with move for Benfica striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen linked with move for Benfica striker

By Paul Third
July 11, 2022, 3:20 pm
Benfica forward Luis Lopes is set to join Aberdeen. Picture by Shutterstock
Benfica forward Luis Lopes is set to join Aberdeen. Picture by Shutterstock

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on a deal for Benfica striker Luis Lopes.

Reports in the Portuguese media claim the 22 year-old, who joined the club from Belenenses in 2017 and plays for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B, has left the club to complete a move to Pittodrie.

The Cape Verdean international, who is also known as Duk, made his international debut last month in a friendly against Ecuador.

It is claimed Lopes, who has previously represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons.

He has scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in the last two years, with eight goals coming in his last 20 appearances for the club.

Benfica B, who are ineligible for promotion from Liga Portugal B, finished fifth in the division last season.

