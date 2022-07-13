Aberdeen set to complete signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes in next 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen set to complete signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes in next 48 hours

By Sean Wallace
July 13, 2022, 10:55 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 11:02 pm
Benfica forward Luis Lopes is set to join Aberdeen. Picture by Shutterstock

Aberdeen hope to complete the signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes within the next 48 hours.

A fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old Cape Verde international centre-forward.

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed the Dons are ‘very close’ to making Lopes the seventh signing of a summer rebuild.

Meanwhile, Goodwin hailed summer signing Ylber Ramadani as a ‘leader’ following an impressive debut.

Albanian international Ramadani made his long awaited debut in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup victory against Dumbarton.

Ramadani was signed in a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8.

However the midfielder had to wait five weeks for his Dons debut due to Brexit red tape in the processing of his visa.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani made his long awaited debut against Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “Lopes is a player we like and negotiations are ongoing.

“I think we are very close to being able to announce something but it is not quite done.

“It is similar to the (Lewis) Ferguson thing where medicals have to be passed and other bits of red tape need to be done.

“It is very close and I would hope in the next 48 hours we would have some positive news on that one.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani made his debut in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Dumbarton.

Ramadani a ‘leader’ for Aberdeen

The Reds beat off competition from a number of clubs across Europe to land Ramadani, Goodwin’s first signing of the summer.

Ramadani finally arrived in the Granite City on Sunday night and made his delayed debut against League 2 part-timers Dumbarton.

He pitched in with an assist for the second goal, scored by Matty Kennedy.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “You saw the leadership qualities Ylber brings to the group.

“He is a great age and an Albanian international who are no mugs.

“Ylber is a proper player who will get better.”

Ramadani wanted to play 90 minutes

Goodwin recently said he signed Ramadani as a replacement for Lewis Ferguson who he anticipated would move on this summer.

Scotland international Ferguson, 22, this week transferred to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a £3 million move.

Aberdeen saw off Dumbarton courtesy of goals from Ross McCrorie and Matty Kennedy either side of half-time.

Ross McCrorie celebrates his goal that put Aberdeen 1-0 against Dumbarton.

He said: “I was delighted with Ylber as he has only been with the group for the last couple of days.

“He has only had two training sessions.

“Graham Kirk, our sports scientist, has been working hard with him on the phone and via video calls making sure Ylber was sticking to the programme.

“I think you could see against Dumbarton that he is a very fit boy.

“He played the full 90 minutes.

“It wasn’t my intention to give him the 90 but he wanted to stay on as he was enjoying it.

“Even in his first training session on Monday, he only met the boys for half an hour before training.

“But he was already demanding of them out on the training pitch which is brilliant for me as a manager.”

Ross McCrorie puts Aberdeen 1-0 up during a Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.

Pleased with players’ application

Aberdeen have now racked up back-to-back wins in the Premier Sports Cup having defeated Peterhead 2-0 on Sunday.

Matty Kennedy celebrates making it 2-0 for Aberdeen against Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “I have to be very pleased and satisfied with the application and professionalism of the players.

“We would have liked to have scored more goals.

“We are getting in good areas and a lot of the build up play is really good.”

Dons signings summer 2022





Conversation

