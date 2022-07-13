Aberdeen set to complete signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes in next 48 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen hope to complete the signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes within the next 48 hours.

A fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old Cape Verde international centre-forward.

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed the Dons are ‘very close’ to making Lopes the seventh signing of a summer rebuild.

Meanwhile, Goodwin hailed summer signing Ylber Ramadani as a ‘leader’ following an impressive debut.

Albanian international Ramadani made his long awaited debut in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup victory against Dumbarton.

Ramadani was signed in a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8.

However the midfielder had to wait five weeks for his Dons debut due to Brexit red tape in the processing of his visa.

Goodwin said: “Lopes is a player we like and negotiations are ongoing.

“I think we are very close to being able to announce something but it is not quite done.

“It is similar to the (Lewis) Ferguson thing where medicals have to be passed and other bits of red tape need to be done.

“It is very close and I would hope in the next 48 hours we would have some positive news on that one.”

Ramadani a ‘leader’ for Aberdeen

The Reds beat off competition from a number of clubs across Europe to land Ramadani, Goodwin’s first signing of the summer.

Ramadani finally arrived in the Granite City on Sunday night and made his delayed debut against League 2 part-timers Dumbarton.

He pitched in with an assist for the second goal, scored by Matty Kennedy.

Goodwin said: “You saw the leadership qualities Ylber brings to the group.

“He is a great age and an Albanian international who are no mugs.

“Ylber is a proper player who will get better.”

Ramadani wanted to play 90 minutes

Goodwin recently said he signed Ramadani as a replacement for Lewis Ferguson who he anticipated would move on this summer.

Scotland international Ferguson, 22, this week transferred to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a £3 million move.

Aberdeen saw off Dumbarton courtesy of goals from Ross McCrorie and Matty Kennedy either side of half-time.

He said: “I was delighted with Ylber as he has only been with the group for the last couple of days.

“He has only had two training sessions.

“Graham Kirk, our sports scientist, has been working hard with him on the phone and via video calls making sure Ylber was sticking to the programme.

“I think you could see against Dumbarton that he is a very fit boy.

“He played the full 90 minutes.

“It wasn’t my intention to give him the 90 but he wanted to stay on as he was enjoying it.

“Even in his first training session on Monday, he only met the boys for half an hour before training.

“But he was already demanding of them out on the training pitch which is brilliant for me as a manager.”

Pleased with players’ application

Aberdeen have now racked up back-to-back wins in the Premier Sports Cup having defeated Peterhead 2-0 on Sunday.

Goodwin said: “I have to be very pleased and satisfied with the application and professionalism of the players.

“We would have liked to have scored more goals.

“We are getting in good areas and a lot of the build up play is really good.”