Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has signed players with no egos but big characters

By Sean Wallace
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has secured summer signings with the right attitudes to succeed.

Goodwin has landed seven new additions so far as part of an ongoing squad rebuild.

The Dons confirmed Benfica striker Luis Lopes as Goodwin’s latest summer signing on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who played for Benfica B and U23 sides, arrives at Pittodrie on a three-year deal.

Goodwin, whose side defeated Falkirk 4-1 in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday, reckons he has signed players lacking in ego.

It was a conscious decision by the manager to go for that type of character during the the summer window.

He reckons the lack of ‘big egos’ will ensure his team are a stronger unit.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani made his long awaited debut against Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “With every single player we have brought in during the summer there is no big ego.

“It is a big part of my recruitment process in terms of the characters we are bringing to the club.

“Of course we want good footballers but we also want good characters.

“There are no big egos and they are all willing to dig in and work hard for the team and for each other.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Lopes will push spend over £1m

The capture of Lopes brings Goodwin’s summer transfer fee outlay beyond £1 million.

The Cape Verde international has joined the Dons for a six-figure fee, understood to be between £300,000 to £400,000.

Dons gaffer Goodwin raided Hungarian club MTK Budapest for midfielder Ylber Ramadani (£100,000) and striker Bojan Miovski (£535,000).

Right back Jayden Richardson  was secured from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest in a £300,000 move.

Benfica forward Luis Lopes is set to join Aberdeen. Picture by Shutterstock

Arriving on frees were newly-appointed captain Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County).

Defender Liam Scales was secured on a season-long loan from Premiership champions Celtic.

Goodwin aims to move to make Scales a permanent signing during the January transfer window.

Peterhead’s Ola Adeyamo and Aberdeen’s summer signing Liam Scales tussle in the air in the Premier Sports Cup group tie.

Leaders also signed this summer

The Dons boss has recently praised the leadership qualities of skipper Stewart and Ramadani.

Albanian international Ramadani made his debut in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani made his debut in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Dumbarton.

Although he was signed on June 8 his arrival was delayed due to Brexit red tape in the visa application process.

Goodwin insists all of his summer signings to date are leaders who are demanding of one another.

He said: “I have signed leaders.

“Some of them have been captain at other clubs.

“Liam was captain at Shamrock Rovers, Anthony at Wycombe.

“At his last club Ylber was captain from time to time.

“We have a team full of leaders which is brilliant for me as a manger.

“It doesn’t always need to be my voice demanding of them because they are demanding of each other.”

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads out the team against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

More signings to come this summer

The capture of Lopes will bring Goodwin’s summer signing spree up to seven new additions.

Goodwin still aims  to land at least three more signings with a No.10, winger and attacking midfielder his priority.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan is on Goodwin’s summer transfer window radar.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges (left) competes with Connor Ronan in September 2021.

Ronan spent a successful season on loan at St Mirren last season where he played under Goodwin until February.

However the Reds will have to wait for a decision on Ronan’s availability.

Wolves are understood to open to selling the 24-year-old in the window if their valuation of around £500,000 can be met.

However Ronan has the next two weeks to fight for his future at the Premier League club.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage is ready to run the rule over Ronan in a two week training camp in Spain, which started on Tuesday.

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan whilst manager of St Mirren.

Ronan has travelled to Spain as part of a 30-man squad and is expected to be given game times in upcoming friendlies.

Goodwin insists there is no rush for further signings as there is still plenty of time left in the window.

He said: “I am really pleased with the work we have done so far.

“It is still very early in the window.

“It’s worth pointing out that there are still six weeks left in the transfer window.

“And  I think we have been one of the busier teams in the Premiership up until now.

“There are probably only a couple more teams that have signed more players than us.

“So we are satisfied with what we have done up until now, but there is still a little bit of work to do.”

Dons signings summer 2022

