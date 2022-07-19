Duncan Shearer: Cause for optimism as feelgood factor builds at Aberdeen – but creative reinforcements still required

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Cause for optimism as feelgood factor builds at Aberdeen – but creative reinforcements still required

By Duncan Shearer
July 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 7:19 am
Things are looking up for Dons boss Jim Goodwin.
Things are looking up for Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

Two wins, four goals scored and none conceded adds up to a promising start for Aberdeen.

It looks as if it is all falling into place for Jim Goodwin as his new-look side look to build momentum in the Premier Sports Cup.

Victory at Stirling Albion tonight will take the Dons to within touching distance of the last 16, but it is the gradual improvement with each passing game which is so encouraging.

All this while they are waiting for two new strikers to arrive, too.

I hope this week we’ll finally see the arrival of Bojan Miovski following a protracted immigration process and it’s great to hear fellow striker signing Luis Lopes is expected to face Stirling Albion tonight following his move from Benfica.

Bojan Miovski Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Fair play to the Dons board, they have backed a manager in the transfer market in a manner I haven’t seen since the pre-Bosman days.

A seven-figure outlay in transfer fees alone has given Goodwin leeway to go out and really get the guys he wants in and it’s certainly got me excited about the season ahead.

There’s still part of me which wonders how big a miss Lewis Ferguson will be, but the early signs from Ylber Ramadani have been encouraging.

Any player who can arrive on the Monday and go straight into the team and impress like he did 48 hours later is worth watching.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.

Dons still need more creativity

Lopes, who is also known as Duk, brings the number of new arrivals at Pittodrie to seven, but they still need more.

A big question mark remains over the team in terms of creativity, but it seems clear Connor Ronan is the man Goodwin wants to provide that attacking flair.

Jim Goodwin is hoping for a reunion with Connor Ronan at Pittodrie.

Wigan’s Jamie McGrath is another option. However, the Dons boss is having to play the waiting game with Ronan currently in Alicante with Bruno Lage’s 30-man squad for Wolves’ pre-season training camp.

With Celtic first up in the league on July 31, an early acid test of the Dons team looms large, but I hope Aberdeen head to the champions with confidence.

This is a new team for a new season and what an opportunity they have to lay down a marker for the new league campaign.

Ross County a work in progress

It is clear there is some work to be done at Ross County.

I saw the Staggies for the first time this season as they beat Dunfermline 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday and it is fair to say it was a mixed bag.

Defensively they were strong. Ben Purrington is the only new face in the back four and the left-back slotted in without any fuss.

There are some exciting players who caught the eye, but at this early stage the cohesion is not there.

Jordy Hiwula capped a decent display with the only goal of the game. He holds the ball up well if his team-mates can the get the ball to him a little earlier he looks capable of getting goals on a regular basis for the club.

I expect that will come in time once the team gels, but it was clear the understanding is not quite there yet.

In fairness, it was only their second competitive game and a lot of credit should go to the Pars for their performance.

James McPake’s side can count themselves unlucky not to take the game to penalties.

Remarkably, the influx of new players continues, with William Akio becoming the 10th new arrival at the club on Sunday.

New Ross County signing William Akio. Picture by Ross County FC

He has a big following on social media and, if he can make a big impression in his time with the Staggies, I’m sure he will add a few more subscribers to his YouTube channel.

I have to say I’m surprised at the number of new faces in Malky Mackay’s squad.

I expected new arrivals, but I didn’t believe I’d see the figure creep into double figures by mid-August.

It was the same last year and it took County a few months to get going in the Premiership before finishing strongly.

I hope they can find their rhythm quicker this time round.

League Cup progress vital for Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds will be hoping qualification for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup can bolster his efforts to strengthen his squad.

Caley Jags can take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout rounds if they beat Albion Rovers at Caledonian Stadium tonight.

With £50,000 paid out to the team which loses in the last 16 and £80,000 to a losing quarter-finalist, clearly it is a significant amount of income for Inverness.

For Doddsy, that’s a player or two of a difference to his squad.

They have done the hard part by going to Kelty Hearts and Livingston and winning their away games.

With home advantage against Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers to come this week, they will be disappointed if they don’t win their group and progress.

