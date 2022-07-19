Duncan Shearer: Cause for optimism as feelgood factor builds at Aberdeen – but creative reinforcements still required

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two wins, four goals scored and none conceded adds up to a promising start for Aberdeen.

It looks as if it is all falling into place for Jim Goodwin as his new-look side look to build momentum in the Premier Sports Cup.

Victory at Stirling Albion tonight will take the Dons to within touching distance of the last 16, but it is the gradual improvement with each passing game which is so encouraging.

All this while they are waiting for two new strikers to arrive, too.

I hope this week we’ll finally see the arrival of Bojan Miovski following a protracted immigration process and it’s great to hear fellow striker signing Luis Lopes is expected to face Stirling Albion tonight following his move from Benfica.

Fair play to the Dons board, they have backed a manager in the transfer market in a manner I haven’t seen since the pre-Bosman days.

A seven-figure outlay in transfer fees alone has given Goodwin leeway to go out and really get the guys he wants in and it’s certainly got me excited about the season ahead.

There’s still part of me which wonders how big a miss Lewis Ferguson will be, but the early signs from Ylber Ramadani have been encouraging.

Any player who can arrive on the Monday and go straight into the team and impress like he did 48 hours later is worth watching.

Dons still need more creativity

Lopes, who is also known as Duk, brings the number of new arrivals at Pittodrie to seven, but they still need more.

A big question mark remains over the team in terms of creativity, but it seems clear Connor Ronan is the man Goodwin wants to provide that attacking flair.

Wigan’s Jamie McGrath is another option. However, the Dons boss is having to play the waiting game with Ronan currently in Alicante with Bruno Lage’s 30-man squad for Wolves’ pre-season training camp.

With Celtic first up in the league on July 31, an early acid test of the Dons team looms large, but I hope Aberdeen head to the champions with confidence.

This is a new team for a new season and what an opportunity they have to lay down a marker for the new league campaign.

Ross County a work in progress

It is clear there is some work to be done at Ross County.

I saw the Staggies for the first time this season as they beat Dunfermline 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday and it is fair to say it was a mixed bag.

Defensively they were strong. Ben Purrington is the only new face in the back four and the left-back slotted in without any fuss.

There are some exciting players who caught the eye, but at this early stage the cohesion is not there.

Jordy Hiwula capped a decent display with the only goal of the game. He holds the ball up well if his team-mates can the get the ball to him a little earlier he looks capable of getting goals on a regular basis for the club.

I expect that will come in time once the team gels, but it was clear the understanding is not quite there yet.

In fairness, it was only their second competitive game and a lot of credit should go to the Pars for their performance.

James McPake’s side can count themselves unlucky not to take the game to penalties.

Remarkably, the influx of new players continues, with William Akio becoming the 10th new arrival at the club on Sunday.

He has a big following on social media and, if he can make a big impression in his time with the Staggies, I’m sure he will add a few more subscribers to his YouTube channel.

I have to say I’m surprised at the number of new faces in Malky Mackay’s squad.

I expected new arrivals, but I didn’t believe I’d see the figure creep into double figures by mid-August.

It was the same last year and it took County a few months to get going in the Premiership before finishing strongly.

I hope they can find their rhythm quicker this time round.

League Cup progress vital for Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds will be hoping qualification for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup can bolster his efforts to strengthen his squad.

Caley Jags can take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout rounds if they beat Albion Rovers at Caledonian Stadium tonight.

With £50,000 paid out to the team which loses in the last 16 and £80,000 to a losing quarter-finalist, clearly it is a significant amount of income for Inverness.

For Doddsy, that’s a player or two of a difference to his squad.

They have done the hard part by going to Kelty Hearts and Livingston and winning their away games.

With home advantage against Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers to come this week, they will be disappointed if they don’t win their group and progress.