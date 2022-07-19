Aberdeen sign two-year partnership with Iceland’s KR Reykjavik – the Dons’ first-ever European opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced a new two-year partnership with Icelandic club KR Reykjavik.

It’s the Dons’ latest move to ‘offer mutual benefits on and off the pitch and to promote the Aberdeen FC brand globally’.

There are historic links between the clubs, with the Reds’ first-ever European tie, in 1967, played against Reykjavik – the Scandinavian nation’s oldest football outfit – while Aberdeen legend Jim Bett also played for the 27-time Úrvalsdeild karla champions.

The new partnership will see the clubs’ commercial teams work together ‘to attract joint sponsors and commercial partners and replicate successful activities and initiatives that increase revenues’.

On the football side of things, ‘the Dons football operations team will provide support and advice to KR Reykjavik that will include hosting their players and coaches at Cormack Park’.

Aberdeen coaches will also assist Reykjavik in putting on an annual football summer school in Iceland.

Excitement for ‘shared learnings’

Rob Wicks, AFC’s commercial director, said: “This is an excellent example of the type of partnership Aberdeen FC is keen to facilitate and foster with clubs across the world.

“It’s testament to the reputation we are gaining in Europe for our youth development and coaching, our award-winning Community Trust and our innovative commercial models.

“There is strong interest in Scottish football in Iceland and, after initially reaching out to the Icelandic League, KR made an approach to us which has now led to today’s announcement.

🤝 Aberdeen FC has signed a two-year partnership with Iceland’s oldest and most successful football club, @KRReykjavik Find out more 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 19, 2022

“We’re really excited to be working with KR and to seeing the partnership not only enhance their football, community and commercial operations, but also allow for shared learning and initiatives that will benefit our coaches, sponsors and commercial partners.”

Aberdeen have previously struck a similar agreement with youth club Allstars United in San Jose, California, while the Dons have a much more high-profile ‘strategic partnership’ with MLS side Atlanta United.