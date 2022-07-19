Aberdeen sign two-year partnership with Iceland’s KR Reykjavik – the Dons’ first-ever European opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen sign two-year partnership with Iceland’s KR Reykjavik – the Dons’ first-ever European opponents

By Ryan Cryle
July 19, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 11:17 am
Aberdeen's Francis Munro completes his hat-trick against Reykjavik at Pittodrie in 1967.
Aberdeen have announced a new two-year partnership with Icelandic club KR Reykjavik.

It’s the Dons’ latest move to ‘offer mutual benefits on and off the pitch and to promote the Aberdeen FC brand globally’.

There are historic links between the clubs, with the Reds’ first-ever European tie, in 1967, played against Reykjavik – the Scandinavian nation’s oldest football outfit – while Aberdeen legend Jim Bett also played for the 27-time Úrvalsdeild karla champions.

The new partnership will see the clubs’ commercial teams work together ‘to attract joint sponsors and commercial partners and replicate successful activities and initiatives that increase revenues’.

On the football side of things, ‘the Dons football operations team will provide support and advice to KR Reykjavik that will include hosting their players and coaches at Cormack Park’.

Aberdeen coaches will also assist Reykjavik in putting on an annual football summer school in Iceland.

Excitement for ‘shared learnings’

Rob Wicks, AFC’s commercial director, said: “This is an excellent example of the type of partnership Aberdeen FC is keen to facilitate and foster with clubs across the world.

“It’s testament to the reputation we are gaining in Europe for our youth development and coaching, our award-winning Community Trust and our innovative commercial models.

“There is strong interest in Scottish football in Iceland and, after initially reaching out to the Icelandic League, KR made an approach to us which has now led to today’s announcement.

“We’re really excited to be working with KR and to seeing the partnership not only enhance their football, community and commercial operations, but also allow for shared learning and initiatives that will benefit our coaches, sponsors and commercial partners.”

Aberdeen have previously struck a similar agreement with youth club Allstars United in San Jose, California, while the Dons have a much more high-profile ‘strategic partnership’ with MLS side Atlanta United.

