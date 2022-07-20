Aberdeen fan view: New-look Dons deserve praise for professional cup displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: New-look Dons deserve praise for professional cup displays

By Chris Crighton
July 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeens' Vicente Besuijen celebrates making it 1-0 against Stirling Albion.
Aberdeens' Vicente Besuijen celebrates making it 1-0 against Stirling Albion.

The League Cup group stage is one of those things where far more can go wrong than can go right.

With just group winners guaranteed qualification, it only takes the smallest of missteps for Premiership sides to get themselves in trouble.

The vast majority of them have already found that out – with the final matches coming this weekend, Ross County are the only top-flight side other than Aberdeen currently favourites to top their section, and even that after a fright in Buckie.

So the Dons, in an unfamiliar situation, deserve praise for the professional and unflustered manner in which they have strolled through theirs.

Aberdeen players during a water break against Stirling Albion. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

They certainly had the luck of the draw on their side – to get through the first three matches without playing anyone who finished higher than seventh in last season’s third tier is arithmetically the kindest set of opening fixtures it is possible to get – but a team can only beat what is put in front of it and Aberdeen have done so without any of the hitches to befall all their Premiership rivals.

With nine points and a giant goal difference on the board, the Dons’ sights must now shift to trying to secure one of the three available seeded spots in the last 16.

Arbroath, Dundee and Inverness will also try to complete 100% campaigns at home against lower-ranked opponents, so it would be prudent for Aberdeen to assume that a full three points will be required against Raith and to keep the accelerator pressed to the floor.

This hugely redesigned team may fancy itself against even the best in the land, but there is no harm in delaying the point at which they have to run into one of them.

