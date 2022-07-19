Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges rebuilt side to finish Premier Sports Cup group campaign in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges rebuilt side to finish Premier Sports Cup group campaign in style

By Sean Wallace
July 19, 2022, 10:39 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:50 pm
Aberdeens' Vicente Besuijen celebrates making it 1-0 against Stirling Albion.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has challenged his rebuilt squad to finish the Premier Sports Cup group in style.

Goodwin has signed seven players this summer and his new-look Dons blew away Stirling Albion 5-0 to sit top of Group A.

The Dons side have have all but secured finishing top and progression as they sit three points ahead of second-placed Raith Rovers.

They also hold a three goal advantage over Raith, who they face in the final group game at Pittodrie on Sunday.

New signing Luis Lopes, secured on a three-year deal from Benfica, made a solid debut when coming on at half-time.

Goodwin was disappointed Lopes, 22, did not secure a goal on his debut as his effort rattled the bar.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes made his debut against Stirling Albion.

Aberdeen have scored nine goals and conceded none to top the group.

However Goodwin, who aims to sign another three players in the window, refuses to get carried away.

He said: “We are top of the group and will hopefully finish it off in style against Raith on Sunday.

“We don’t want to get too carried away though.

“I am reluctant to get too excited because these are games we should be winning.

“However it certainly gives us a positive feeling.

“I was really pleased and over the opening 45 minutes I thought it was brilliant.

“It was a professional approach with good urgency, intensity and tempo in the build up play.

“There was some terrific movement at the top end of the pitch and some really good goals.”

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy scores with a free kick to make it 3-0 against Stirling Albion.

Lopes short of full match fitness

Secured on a six figure sum from the Portuguese giants Benfica, Lopes was introduced at the start of the second half.

He was denied a dream debut goal when his effort cracked off the crossbar.

Goodwin says Lopes is short of match fitness as Benfica had not returned for pre-season when he signed for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes in action against Stirling Albion on his debut following a move from Benfica.

He said: “Lopes showed a little bit of everything really.

“He has had three training sessions in six weeks.

“He is a mile off it fitness wise and nowhere near where he needs to be.

“But we knew that when we brought him in.

“He makes some really clever runs, is very quick and dynamic over five to 10 yards.

“If we can get the service to him in behind the opposition he will be very hard to catch.

“It would have been lovely for that to fall a little nicer for him and end up in the back of the net.

“You always want your strikers to be up and running as soon as possible.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup.

Five first half goals for Aberdeen

Aberdeen blew away League Two part-timers Stirling Albion with a five goal first half blitz.

Vicente Besuijen netted a double with Christian Ramirez, Matty Kennedy and Ross McCrorie also on target.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion.

Goodwin said: “The second half I am a little disappointed we didn’t manage to score another two or three goals.

“We hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions.

“It is only natural that the tempo of the game decreases a little bit.

“I think as a player you do come off it and try to save the legs.

“However we are still trying to push them to remember that they are still trying to get that match fitness we need in preparation for the league campaign.

“I can’t be too hard on them as that is five goals and three clean sheets in the last three games.

“Albeit we know the level of opposition without being disrespectful to the part-time teams we have played up until now.

“The players deserve all the credit for their attitude and their approach.”

 

