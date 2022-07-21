‘I need people to tell me where the best ones are’: Sticky toffee pudding SOS from Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen

Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen has issued an SOS call to Aberdeen fans – to help him find the best sticky toffee pudding in the north-east.
The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Dons this season and netted a double in the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.
Signed from ADO Den Haag in January, Besuijen has a passion for sticky toffee pudding.
And he wants the Red Army to help outsourcing the best in the region.
He said: “I love sticky toffee puddings and I still need to try some more.
“I need people to tell me where the best ones are. After a win, I can get them.”
Meanwhile, Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.
The Dons are reportedly keen to land the 20-year-old, who is managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.
Dons defender David Bates has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie.
Ipswich Town, Derby County and Championship side Bristol City have all been listed as potential suitors for Bates, who has two years remaining on his contract.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on his way after work permit granted