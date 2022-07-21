‘I need people to tell me where the best ones are’: Sticky toffee pudding SOS from Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen has issued an SOS call to Aberdeen fans – to help him find the best sticky toffee pudding in the north-east.

The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Dons this season and netted a double in the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.

Signed from ADO Den Haag in January, Besuijen has a passion for sticky toffee pudding.

And he wants the Red Army to help outsourcing the best in the region.

He said: “I love sticky toffee puddings and I still need to try some more.

“I need people to tell me where the best ones are. After a win, I can get them.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The Dons are reportedly keen to land the 20-year-old, who is managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.

Dons defender David Bates has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie.

Ipswich Town, Derby County and Championship side Bristol City have all been listed as potential suitors for Bates, who has two years remaining on his contract.