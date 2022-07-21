Aberdeen defender David Bates linked with move to England By Paul Third July 21, 2022, 10:18 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 11:02 am David Bates has been linked with a move to England [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen defender David Bates has been linked with a move out of Pittodrie. The central defender, who joined the Dons last season from German club Hamburg, has not featured in any of the club’s three Premier Sports Cup matches so far. With Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales the preferred pairing, the Daily Record has reported English clubs are keen on taking the Scot down south. Ipswich Town, Derby County and Championship side Bristol City have all been listed as potential suitors for Bates, who has two years remaining on his contract. The Stewart-Scales partnership has been impressive so far in Goodwin’s new-look Dons side and they have yet to concede a goal after three matches of the League Cup. With midfielder turned defender Jack Milne also impressing in pre-season and being rewarded with a new deal, it seems Bates has fallen further down the pecking order at Pittodrie. Dons signings summer 2022 Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on his way after work permit granted July 21, 2022 Aberdeen defender David Bates linked with move to England July 21, 2022 Aberdeen linked with move for Fleetwood Town winger July 21, 2022 0 ANALYSIS: Summer signing Ylber Ramadani can be Aberdeen supporters’ hero July 20, 2022 0 Striker Luis Lopes on at half-time for Aberdeen debut in 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion July 19, 2022 0 New Aberdeen signing Luis Lopes already impressing in training as he readies for debut against Stirling Albion July 18, 2022 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has signed players with no egos but big characters July 17, 2022 0 Finally pain free after long-term back injury, Matty Kennedy is focused on making an impact at Aberdeen July 15, 2022 0 Benfica striker Luis Lopes becomes signing number seven for Aberdeen July 15, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘I need people to tell me where the best ones are’: Sticky toffee pudding SOS from Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen linked with move for Fleetwood Town winger Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen aims to deliver entertainment and European qualification Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns NO-ONE safe from axe if standards slip after winning start to campaign