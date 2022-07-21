Aberdeen defender David Bates linked with move to England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender David Bates has been linked with a move out of Pittodrie.

The central defender, who joined the Dons last season from German club Hamburg, has not featured in any of the club’s three Premier Sports Cup matches so far.

With Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales the preferred pairing, the Daily Record has reported English clubs are keen on taking the Scot down south.

Ipswich Town, Derby County and Championship side Bristol City have all been listed as potential suitors for Bates, who has two years remaining on his contract.

The Stewart-Scales partnership has been impressive so far in Goodwin’s new-look Dons side and they have yet to concede a goal after three matches of the League Cup.

With midfielder turned defender Jack Milne also impressing in pre-season and being rewarded with a new deal, it seems Bates has fallen further down the pecking order at Pittodrie.