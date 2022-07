Aberdeen linked with move for Fleetwood Town winger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The Dons are reportedly keen to land the 20-year-old, who is managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently confirmed he would like to sign another winger before the transfer window closes.

Goodwin has already signed seven players during a summer transfer window rebuild.

He aims to add up to three more and ideally wants a winger, No.10 and attacking midfielder.

Morris made 30 appearances for League One Fleetwood Town last town, scoring twice.

The winger has a year left on his contract at Fleetwood Town and it is understood it would take a six-figure fee to secure the winger.

Premiership Hibs are also reportedly interested in Morris.