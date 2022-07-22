Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to land more signings before Premiership opener at Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to secure more signings before the Premiership opener against Celtic on Sunday July 31.

Goodwin has already signed seven players this summer with the transfer fee spend topping more than £1 million.

However he hopes to add further reinforcements in time for the trip to Premiership champions Celtic.

Goodwin confirmed teenage midfield star Connor Barron is likely to be ruled out of the Celtic clash by a knee injury.

That injury blow has further underlined Goodwin’s belief that more cover needs to be secured in the midfield area.

Asked if there will be further reinforcements before the Celtic game, Goodwin said: “I hope so.

“We are still a little bit light in the middle of the park.

“Connor has picked up a knee injury that hopefully won’t be too long.

“But the Celtic game might be a little bit too early for him.

“When those kinds of things happen, when one or two players drop out then I still think we are light in those key areas in the middle of the pitch.

“I am always a bit greedy at the top end and still want more attacking options.

“We maybe still need cover in the left-back area as well.

“Another three would be great but there is still plenty of time left in the window.”

Aberdeen in contract talks with teen

Barron has yet to feature this season having picked up a knee injury in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has missed the opening three Premier Sports Cup games.

Goodwin confirmed Barron will miss Sunday’s Group A cup clash with Raith Rovers and is likely to miss the trip to Celtic.

Scotland U21 international Barron is on the radar of Celtic and Belgian club Genk.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with the midfielder and his representative in the bid to secure the teen on an extended contract.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie has also missed the opening three games of the season due to injury.

Teenager Mason Hancock has started the three Premier Sports Cup games at left-back.

Goodwin confirmed MacKenzie will also miss Sunday’s final Group A match against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

However left-back MacKenzie is on course to be available for Parkhead.

Summer signing Bojan Miovski is set to make his debut against Raith Rovers.

North Macedonia international Miovski’s debut has been delayed as a result of the drawn out Visa application process due to Brexit red tape.

However Miovski, a £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest in Hungary, is set to make his long awaited Dons’ debut.

‘No alarm bells ringing’ over Barron

The expected absence of Barron for the trip to Celtic is a blow for the Premiership opener.

Barron was a stand-out performer for the Dons in the second half of last season having made his first team breakthrough.

Goodwin confirmed Barron tweaked his medial ligament in a friendly against Falkirk at the weekend.

However he insists there are ‘no alarm bells ringing’ and he expects the midfielder to be available in a few weeks.

Goodwin said: “Connor played a part of a friendly match for us behind closed doors on Saturday and tweaked the inside of his knee again.

“It’s nothing major, there’s no alarm bells ringing but it is a tweak in the medial ligament which we hoped would be a couple of weeks.

“It could potentially be another couple of weeks which is a bit disappointing so the Celtic game might just come too soon for him.

“Jack MacKenzie I’d like to think will be back in after the game against Raith.

“Young Mason Hancock has stepped into that position and done quite well as well.

“The Academy boys have stepped up when needed.”