Well worth the wait! Striker Bojan Miovski finally arrives in Aberdeen

Summer signing Bojan Miovski has finally arrived in Aberdeen and joined his new team-mates at Cormack Park.

The North Macedonian international striker was secured in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 28.

However the 23-year-old had to wait almost a month to arrive in the Granite City due to the drawn out Visa application process and Brexit red-tape.

Miovski’s paperwork was processed earlier this week giving the green light to journey to Aberdeen.

The striker today joined manager Jim Goodwin and his team-mates at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

Miovski set to face Raith on Sunday

Miovski is set to make his debut at Pittodrie on Sunday in the Premier Sports Cup clash against Raith Rovers.

The striker has already trained with the Dons at their pre-season camp in Spain.

However he was unable to journey to Aberdeen, until now, as his Visa application and work permit were still being processed.

Miovski was driven to the training complex by fellow summer signing Ylber Ramadani who he played with at MTK Budapest last season.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani, 26, gave the striker a tour of Cormack Park.