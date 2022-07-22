Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms winger Shayden Morris is on Dons’ radar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms winger Shayden Morris is on Dons’ radar

By Sean Wallace
July 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Shayden Morris of Fleetwood Town in action against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris is on his radar.

The 20-year-old has a year left on his contract at the English League One club, managed by former Dons captain Scott Brown.

It is understood Fleetwood have placed a six-figure valuation on the winger.

Hibs are also monitoring Morris, who made 26 appearances in League One last season.

Reds boss Goodwin has already signed seven players in a summer rebuild and aims to add up to three more.

Goodwin recently said he aims to secure a winger, No.10 and attacking midfielder, has now confirmed he has discussed right-sided winger Morris with his recruitment team.

However he insists the Dons are ‘nowhere near’ securing a deal for Morris.

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed marquee £535,000 summer signing Bojan Miovski will make his debut against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Goodwin said: “Shayden is a young prospect at Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris in action against Sunderland.

“However, our database must contain 1,000 different players and we are looking at numerous players, different age groups.

“Shayden is one that we have discussed, but we are nowhere near getting a deal done.”

Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris (left) in action against Rochdale.

Miovski set for debut against Raith

Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild has already exceeded the £1 million mark in transfer fees.

A substantial portion of that outlay was to secure North Macedonian international Miovski.

The 10-times-capped striker had trained with the Aberdeen squad during their pre-season warm weather camp in Spain.

However, he was unable to travel to Scotland with the squad as his Visa and work permit application were still being processed.

Signed on a four-year contract on June 28, Aberdeen fans have had to wait to see Miovski in action.

That was due to the drawn out process of the 23-year-old’s Visa and work permit application process due to Brexit.

The paperwork was completed earlier this week allowing Miovski to travel to Aberdeen.

Miovski trained at Cormack Park for the first time on Friday morning and Goodwin confirmed he will make his debut against Raith Rovers.

He said: “It is great to have Bojan here at last as he’s another great attacking option for the team.

“He’ll go straight into the squad for the Raith game, but he hasn’t played any matches.

“It’s always a concern about how we can get him up to speed, but he will get some minutes on Sunday.”

Watched multiple times in Hungary

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia and Switzerland to secure Miovski.

MTK Budapest had rejected a bid of  €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Austrian club Rapid Vienna for the striker the previous summer.

In January this year, it is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski but were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

Goodwin explained in further detail how Aberdeen Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray jetted to Hungary to see Miovski in action.

Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Aberdeen summer signing Bojan Miovski in action for North Macedonia.

It was while watching the striker that his team-mate Ylber Ramadani also stood out.

Aberdeen signed Albanian international Ramadani, 26, on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest for £100,000.

Goodwin said: “We watched Bojan about six times in the flesh and our Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray has been in 16 different countries since I came in.

“I gave him (Mowbray) a list of priority positions and number nine striker was one of those, as we relied heavily on Christian Ramirez last season.

“There were no other real options as Marley Watkins was out injured, so we needed to strengthen that department.

“While Darren was over watching Bojan, Ramadani stuck out as well, so we got both from MTK Budapest.

“They already know how to work together and that will make the whole process of settling in to Aberdeen much easier.”

Building confidence and momentum in Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen will conclude the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup with a home clash against Championship Raith.

Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and left-back Jack MacKenzie (thigh) are both ruled out of the Group A clash by injury.

Aberdeen top the group and have one foot in the last 16.

The Reds hold a three-point advantage and superior goal difference over second-placed Raith.

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy scores with a free kick to make it 3-0 against Stirling Albion in midweek.

Aberdeen have racked up three straight wins against Stirling Albion (5-0), Dumbarton (2-0) and Peterhead (2-0).

Goodwin said: “The League Cup campaign in the group stages gives you the chance to build some confidence and momentum.

“The fact we have managed three wins on the spin and managed to keep three clean sheets is good.

“Not that we are getting carried away as we know the level of the opposition that we have faced with all due respect.

“I think Raith will be a step-up in terms of quality of opposition and one I’m looking forward to see how my players rise to challenge.

“That will hopefully build us up to the first league game (away to Celtic) a week on Sunday.”

Last-16 draw to be made at Pittodrie

The draw for the last 16 will be made at Pittodrie, and broadcast live on Premier Sports,  after the Raith clash

The eight seeded clubs in the draw will be Scotland’s European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Heart, Dundee United and Motherwell, plus the three group winners with the best records.

Ties are scheduled for the midweek of August 30/31 and are subject to TV selections.

Goodwin said: “We’ve seen how difficult this part of the competition can be with some of the upsets.

“The likes of Hibs and St Johnstone and one or two others struggling to make it to the latter stages.

“It hasn’t been as straightforward as one or two would have liked, but the expectation is always there for the Premiership team to win the group.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Tags

Conversation

