Aberdeen summer signing Bojan Miovski scores just six minutes into debut in 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers

By Sean Wallace
July 24, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 5:18 pm
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 on his Aberdeen debut.
Aberdeen’s marquee summer signing Bojan Miovski took just six minutes to announce his arrival to Scottish football with a debut goal.

Secured at a cost of £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest, there is a lot of pressure on Miovski to deliver.

Just 360 seconds into his debut, the North Macedonian international showed he can handle the heat by issuing a scoring statement of intent for the season.

Miovski won and converted a penalty after just six minutes of the 3-o Premier Sports Cup win over Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will now face Annan Athletic away from home in the last 16 on the midweek of August 30 or 31.

The 23-year-old has only been in Scotland for three days, but has already made an impact.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

Manager Jim Goodwin’s rebuilt Aberdeen squad have also quickly hit top gear in coasting to the top of Group A and the next round of the League Cup.

The Reds have racked up four straight wins and hit 12 goals without reply.

Now there is increased anticipation of what Miovski, and Aberdeen, can deliver this season.

During the summer squad revamp, which has come at a cost in excess of £1 million in transfer fees, Goodwin has injected pace, youth, vibrancy and creativity to Aberdeen.

A powerful, intelligent, out-and-out striker with great movement and an eye for goal, Miovski will be the attacking focal point to turn the Dons’ play into goals, and wins.

Miovski No.9, Ramirez No.99

It is clear Miovski will be the first choice striker this season.

Not only did he start ahead of Christian Ramirez, he was also given the number nine jersey previously held by Ramirez.

United States international Ramirez now has the No.99 jersey.

Whether Ramirez, contracted to the club for another year, exits for a return to the MLS this summer remains to be seen.

Bojan Miovski wins a penalty for Aberdeen after being brought down by Sam Stanton.

Signed on a four-year contract, Miovski has been capped 10 times by North Macedonia.

He represents a significant investment for Aberdeen, but also has the potential to be a sellable asset who can earn a substantial profit in the future.

Long wait for striker Miovski’s debut

Miovski was signed on June 24, but had to wait a month to make his long-awaited debut due to the drawn out Visa application process post-Brexit.

He already looks to be worth the wait.

Aberdeen’s new number nine Bojan Miovski in action on his debut.

The introduction of Miovski for Ramirez was the only change from the starting XI which brushed aside Stirling Albion 5-0 on Tuesday.

Having won the opening three Group A games prior to kick-off, Aberdeen had already qualified for the last 16.

However, the Dons needed victory to make sure of being seeded for the draw. After Miovski scored early in his debut, three points were never in doubt.

Last season the wheels came off former manager Stephen Glass’ summer rebuild with a 2-1 League Cup exit at Raith Rovers.

Summer signing Bojan Miovski made his much-anticipated debut against Raith Rovers.

There was never any chance of a repeat – and this was a game which further underlined the Dons are now motoring under new gaffer Goodwin.

Just six minutes to deliver debut goal

It took Miovski just six minutes to mark his arrival in Scottish football with a goal.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.

A cross from Vicente Besuijen was headed down to Miovski.

The striker attempted to get a shot off six yards out, but was bundled over by Sam Stanton for a penalty.

Miovski rattled home a vicious left-footed spot-kick that slammed into the roof of the net.

It was a sensational start from the North Macedonian international.

In the 15th minute, Raith threatened when Jamie Gullan’s flick flashed wide of goal.

Aberdeen were then denied a second by a goal-line clearance in the 22nd minute. Matty Kennedy’s cross found Jonny Hayes, but his header at the back post was scrambled off the line by Christophe Berra.

Stunning strike from Ross McCrorie

Aberdeen threatened in the 35th minute when Besuijen received a return pass from Miovski 25 yards out before curling an effort just wide.

Ross McCrorie scores to make it 2-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers.

It was 2-0 Aberdeen in the 39th minute, via a stunning Ross McCrorie strike.

The midfielder cut in from the left and then fired in a bullet 25-yard drive that left keeper Robbie Thomson with no chance before cracking off the underside of the bar and into the goal.

It was a fantastic hit and the third consecutive game McCrorie has scored.

Half-time: Aberdeen 2 Raith Rovers 0

Aberdeen increased their lead in the 46th minute when Jonny Hayes raced on to a through ball from Besuijen before breaking into the box and slotting beyond the keeper.

There was intelligent play from Miovski in the build-up.

The striker was offside when Besuijen’s pass was played, but slowed up to allow Hayes to race onto the ball.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes scores to make it 3-0 against Raith Rovers.

Following an impressive debut, Miovski walked off to an ovation from the Red Army when replaced by Luis Lopes in the 59th minute.

Substitute Ramirez was denied a goal in the 80th minute when keeper Thomson acrobatically tipped his powerful header over at the near post.

In the 89th minute, Ramirez was played clean through on goal – but blasted over from 12 yards.

Manager Jim Goodwin congratulates striker Bojan Miovski.

Full-time: Aberdeen 3 Raith Rovers 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6, Hancock 7 (Ramirez 59), Scales 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 7, McCrorie 8, Ramadani 7, Hayes 7 (Duncan 68), Besuijen 7 (Polvara 73), Kennedy 7 (Watkins 73), Miovski 7 (Lopes 59).

Subs: Lewis, McLennan, Bates, Milne.

RAITH ROVERS (4-1-4-1): Thomson 6, Dick 5, Berra 5,  Millen 5, Arnott 5 (Easton 56), Stanton 5, Ross 6, Brown 6, Connolly 6 (Mahady 83), Zanatta 5  (Coulson 83), Gullan 6.

Subs: McNeil, Mitchell, Young, Masson.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 8,785

Man of the Match: Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen)

