Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen head for Annan while Ross County face holders Celtic in last 16 of League Cup

By Paul Third
July 24, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 5:12 pm
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski scored the opener in his side's 3-0 win against Raith Rovers
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski scored the opener in his side's 3-0 win against Raith Rovers

Aberdeen will travel to Annan Athletic in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons, who were seeded for the last 16, will travel to the League Two side in the knockout round.

Jim Goodwin’s side, who secured a seeded place as Group A winners thanks to a 3-0 win against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie, will face surprise qualifiers Annan, who were the shock winners of Group F.

Ross County, who were unseeded despite winning Group C with 11 points from a possible 12, will welcome cup holders Celtic to Victoria Park.

Highland rivals Caley Thistle, who won Group G on Saturday, will travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the knockout stage.

The ties will be on August 30 and 31.

Premier Sports Cup second round draw:

Rangers v Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Caley Thistle

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

