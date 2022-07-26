Willie Miller: Pressure on Aberdeen to deliver on board’s major investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willie Miller: Pressure on Aberdeen to deliver on board’s major investment

By Willie Miller
July 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani (16) and Ross McCrorie applaud the supporters after a 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.
The pressure is on Aberdeen to deliver this season after the Pittodrie board splashed out more than £1 million in transfer fees.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, because the summer signings will also be commanding high wages.

Winger Callum Roberts is Aberdeen’s eighth summer signing after joining the Reds from Notts County.

With that capital investment and ongoing wage outlay, the Dons must finish third in the Premiership to secure European qualification.

Aberdeen must also push Celtic and Rangers in the first half of the season for as long as they possibly can.

That can start when facing defending champions Celtic at Parkhead in the Premiership opener on Sunday.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters after the 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.

It has been a very positive summer for the Dons and all the signs are they can go to Parkhead and perform very well.

Aberdeen have rebuilt in the summer with high investment and are still not finished as there are more players to come.

That investment has to be applauded, but it also comes with expectation.

Clear what Aberdeen’s minimum goal should be – but also a responsibility to push Glasgow pair

Realistically the expectation has to be finishing third in the league and delivering strong runs in the cup competitions.

However, the onus will also be on the Dons to put real pressure on Celtic and Rangers in the first half of the campaign.

New signing Bojan Miovski netted on his Aberdeen debut.

Last season, Hearts chased the Glasgow two for the first few months of the season.

Once you get to the turn of the year, it usually becomes more difficult to push Celtic and Rangers due to their strength in depth.

It is healthy for Scottish football if you can put pressure on the Old Firm.

And not just allow them to gallop away with the league immediately.

There is a responsibility there for Aberdeen.

Hearts embraced it last season and the Dons have to embrace it this year.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s summer rebuild has gone very well and I don’t think you could have asked for much better.

Ross McCrorie scores to make it 2-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers.

They finished top of Group A to ease into the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen racked up four wins, scored 12 goals and didn’t concede a goal.

Obviously you have to factor in the Reds were playing against lower league opposition.

But there also has to be a lot of credit for the manner of the victories in topping the group.

Hard to see how Goodwin’s rebuild could’ve gone better ahead of Celtic clash

That positive start to the campaign has been secured by what is essentially a new-look team rebuilt in the summer by Goodwin.

When you take all that into account, it is hard to envisage it going much better at this stage in the season.

That will give everyone confidence that the season ahead should be a good one.

Ultimately, the major acid test will come at Parkhead on Sunday, as teams don’t come better than champions Celtic at this moment in time.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes scores to make it 3-0 against Raith Rovers.

Celtic away is the biggest test this new Aberdeen team will face.

Not having defender Liam Scales available due to the terms of his loan agreement from Celtic also has to be factored in.

It is a huge challenge, but one that Aberdeen should embrace.

Facing Celtic away will tell the manager the character of the players he has brought in.

So far the rebuild is looking first class, and manager Goodwin needs to see that cemented with a strong performance against Celtic.

Aberdeen get reward for League Cup approach with great draw

Aberdeen treated the Premier Sports Cup group stages in the right manner.

Reward is a last-16 clash away to Annan Athletic.

Nothing should be taken away from Annan, who topped their group ahead of Premiership St Johnstone.

I don’t think Goodwin will take anything for granted against Annan as he has approached the tournament the way a top club should.

That is by being fully prepared and treating the competition and opposition with respect.

Annan is a good draw, but it is one where Aberdeen must make sure the attitude is as it has been so far – which is professional.

I expect Aberdeen to get the job done to reach the quarter-finals.

Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson and Christophe Berra of Raith Rovers in action

Striker Miovski will hit the goal trail

New signing Bojan Miovksi delivered a statement of intent by scoring just six minutes into his Aberdeen debut.

He has quickly shown the manager and supporters that he moved to Aberdeen to score goals.

That is what a striker should be.

It is not about running about in my book – it is about finding the back of the net.

And it looks as though Miovski is one that will be keen to deliver goals on a regular basis.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 on his Aberdeen debut.

The best has definitely still to come from from the North Macedonian international.

Netting just six minutes into his debut against Raith Rovers is a dream start.

Miovski won the penalty and then converted the spot kick extremely well.

The striker also displayed really sharp thinking in the set up for Jonny Hayes’ goal to make it 3-0.

Miovski looks sharp in and around the box and was in the right place at the right time to win the penalty.

Manager Jim Goodwin congratulates striker Bojan Miovski.

He was very keen to take the spot kick and his finish was top class.

From what I witnessed against Raith Rovers the striker is a high standard player.

He has taken the number nine shirt so the manager will be looking at the investment made in Miovski who signed from MTK Budapest.

Manager Jim Goodwin will be looking for the striker to deliver the bulk of the goals this season.

Farewell to an Aberdeen legend

We sadly said farewell to Aberdeen legend Davie Robb today.

It was the funeral of Pittodrie legend Davie, who was one of the club’s great characters.

I played with Davie for eight years from when I first came to the club as a young boy.

Davie was a seasoned professional when I arrived at Pittodrie.

I was fortunate to play alongside him throughout the seventies.

He was a great character and a very, very good player.

Aberdeen’s Davie Robb in the 1972/73 season.

Davie was a firm fans’ favourite, because they recognized he gave absolutely everything on the pitch.

He gave great service to the club over the years.

A number of ex-players attended the funeral, which is a mark of respect of how highly his team-mates thought of Davie as a person and footballer.

