Aberdeen Women confirm Loren Campbell as new captain

Aberdeen Women have confirmed Loren Campbell as their new captain for the upcoming season.

Campbell replaces Kelly Forrest as the Dons’ skipper, after the latter retired from football at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 31-year-old has played for Aberdeen since under-13’s level, and captained the side on occasion last season when Forrest was unavailable.

©️ 🔴 We are delighted to announce that Loren Campbell will be our new captain for the 2022/23 season. #StandFree | @LorenC91 pic.twitter.com/re9nI5a54X — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) July 25, 2022

The defender was one player of a small contingent that stuck with the Dons after they suffered back-to-back relegations in 2017 and 2018.

Campbell has been ever-present for Aberdeen as they were promoted back to SWPL 1, where she made 25 appearances last season in their first term back in the top-flight.

Aberdeen have also confirmed that 21-year-old Francesca Ogilvie will be vice-captain next season.