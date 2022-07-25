‘It’s the pinnacle’ – Loren Campbell delighted to be named Aberdeen Women’s new captain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s new captain Loren Campbell says being given the armband is the “pinnacle” of her full-circle journey with the club.

Campbell, 31, has been with the Dons for 20 years, having started playing for Aberdeen Ladies at under-13’s level before working her way up to the senior first team.

During her time with the Dons, Campbell has experienced highs and lows, including relegations and promotions, as well as the women’s team becoming an official part of Aberdeen FC in 2018.

For Campbell, being named captain of a team on the up is an honor that might not have previously been possible if Aberdeen had not further developed their women’s team.

Speaking to RedTV, she said: “It’s kind of like the pinnacle now, isn’t it – to be captain and representing the club.

“I couldn’t have dreamed to be in a position where I’d potentially be playing semi-professional for Aberdeen and it’s going the professional way.

“It’s a massive jump from where I began. This wasn’t really a dream because you never thought it would be possible at the time.”

©️ 🔴 We are delighted to announce that Loren Campbell will be our new captain for the 2022/23 season. #StandFree | @LorenC91 pic.twitter.com/re9nI5a54X — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) July 25, 2022

And while many of her young teammates can now envision a full-time career in football, Campbell is grateful for the experiences that she has had on her route to the captaincy.

She said: “If I could’ve been born ten years later that would’ve been nice, but I actually appreciate the era I grew up with because it started with nothing and gradually got better.

“I’ve been through the whole journey, and in a way it’s nice to be part of that because you appreciate what you have.

“The young players coming in now couldn’t believe what we didn’t have. I’m maybe jealous that they have that platform.

“If I could have had that at 16 or 17 then maybe this could have been a career.”

A proud moment for Campbell

Campbell already has experience in leading out Aberdeen, having skippered the side on occasion last season when former captain Kelly Forrest was unavailable.

She says she is ready for the challenge of having the armband permanently, and the responsibilities that will bring on and off the pitch.

Campbell added: “It’s obviously a proud moment. I was vice-captain last year and Kelly has obviously decided to retire, so she’s left me to it.

“I’ve had practice with it at points last season so it’s nice to be officially captain.

“The main thing is to keep playing the way I’m playing and by a team player, but it’s nice to have that captain’s armband for the season for a change.

“There’s a bigger responsibility representing the club and being the mature person in the team. It’s quite a young squad – I have to say – but full of talent.

“There’s that responsibility to do everything I can on and off the pitch. It’s just a wee bit more to take on.”

Campbell believes that part of her job this season will be helping the new young players settle into the squad.

Aberdeen have brought Maddison Finnie, Millie Urquhart, Brodie Greenwood, Mya Christie and Annalisa McCann up to the first team this season.

The new skipper said: “It’s part of the role as captain – just mixing with everybody and being a people person.

“We’re one big team and it’s just making sure that the young ones integrate into that and don’t stay in a group by themselves.

“We want to get the ‘one team’ mantra going, and integrate them so it’s smooth and they enjoy themselves as well.”