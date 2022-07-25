Aberdeen confirm signing of attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen confirm signing of attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County

By Ryan Cryle
July 25, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:16 pm
Aberdeen signing Callum Roberts.
Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from English National League outfit Notts County.

The 25-year-old product of Newcastle United’s youth academy has penned a three-year deal with the Dons, who are understood to have paid a fee in the region of £100,000 to Notts County for his services.

Roberts becomes Reds boss Jim Goodwin’s eighth signing as part of his summer rebuild, and fills one of the positions he was on record as saying Aberdeen still needed to strengthen.

Goodwin told the club website:  “Callum is technically a very good player. He scored 16 goals last season for Notts County which is an impressive return.

“Jayden Richardson obviously knows him very well as they both played on the right-hand side for Notts County and were very successful together.

“I’ve spoken about the need for a bit more creativity and the good thing about Callum is that he can play off the right as a number 10 or also in central midfield as an attacking midfielder, so he gives us a number of different options. He’s a great age with good energy and pace and is another exciting one for the fans to look forward too.”

A former England Under-20 international, Roberts – who could make his Dons debut against Celtic in this weekend’s Premiership opener – played for his boyhood club Newcastle under Rafa Benitez, coming on and scoring in an FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers in January 2019.

He has also had loan spells at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United, as well as a productive spell with Blyth Spartans, where he scored 17 times in 25 games, during season 2019/20.

Roberts joined Notts County in January 2020 and helped them reach the play-offs during his time at Meadow Lane.

Ronan bid to be resolved this week

Meanwhile, the Reds expect to learn over the next week if a move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan will be possible.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage took Ronan on a pre-season tour to Spain and Portugal to get a closer look at the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Hearts and German side St Pauli.

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player’s manager at St Mirren.

Ronan started for Wolves in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Levante in Alicante last week and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Villarreal B.

The Dons have had two bids rejected for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris, while Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is also in the market for a left back.

