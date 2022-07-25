Aberdeen confirm signing of attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from English National League outfit Notts County.

The 25-year-old product of Newcastle United’s youth academy has penned a three-year deal with the Dons, who are understood to have paid a fee in the region of £100,000 to Notts County for his services.

Roberts becomes Reds boss Jim Goodwin’s eighth signing as part of his summer rebuild, and fills one of the positions he was on record as saying Aberdeen still needed to strengthen.

Goodwin told the club website: “Callum is technically a very good player. He scored 16 goals last season for Notts County which is an impressive return.

“Jayden Richardson obviously knows him very well as they both played on the right-hand side for Notts County and were very successful together.

“I’ve spoken about the need for a bit more creativity and the good thing about Callum is that he can play off the right as a number 10 or also in central midfield as an attacking midfielder, so he gives us a number of different options. He’s a great age with good energy and pace and is another exciting one for the fans to look forward too.”

A former England Under-20 international, Roberts – who could make his Dons debut against Celtic in this weekend’s Premiership opener – played for his boyhood club Newcastle under Rafa Benitez, coming on and scoring in an FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers in January 2019.

He has also had loan spells at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United, as well as a productive spell with Blyth Spartans, where he scored 17 times in 25 games, during season 2019/20.

Roberts joined Notts County in January 2020 and helped them reach the play-offs during his time at Meadow Lane.

Ronan bid to be resolved this week

Meanwhile, the Reds expect to learn over the next week if a move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan will be possible.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage took Ronan on a pre-season tour to Spain and Portugal to get a closer look at the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Hearts and German side St Pauli.

Ronan started for Wolves in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Levante in Alicante last week and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Villarreal B.

The Dons have had two bids rejected for Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris, while Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is also in the market for a left back.