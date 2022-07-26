Aberdeen linked with loan move for Middlesbrough left-back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly keen on securing Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on a loan deal.

Goodwin secured winger Callum Roberts in a £100,000 deal from Notts County on Monday to take his summer signings to eight.

However, the Dons boss also aims to secure a left-back as cover.

Coulson, 24, has reportedly been identified as an option.

Left-back Coulson, who can also play in left-midfield, has made 57 first team appearances for Championship Middlesbrough.

Coulson was a first-team regular in the 2019-20 season, making 30 appearances.

He spent a season on loan at St Mirren in 2018-19 and has also had loan spells at Cambridge United and Ipswich Town.

Coulson also spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough United.

The former England youth international is in the final year of his contract at Middlesbrough.

Aberdeen wait on Ronan answer

Meanwhile, Goodwin still aims to add further attacking threat to his midfield in the summer transfer window.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, contracted to the Premier League team until summer 2024, remains a target.

The Dons expect to learn over the next week if a move for Ronan will be possible.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage took Ronan on a pre-season tour to Spain and Portugal to get a closer look at the 24-year-old.

Ronan has also linked with Hearts and German Bundesliga 2 club St Pauli.

Midfielder Ronan started for Wolves in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Levante in Alicante last week and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Villarreal B.

It is understood Wolves have valued Ronan at around £500,000 if they were to sell during the summer window.