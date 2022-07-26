New Aberdeen signing Hayden Coulson out to prove his worth at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Hayden Coulson out to prove his worth at Pittodrie

By Danny Law
July 26, 2022, 10:12 pm
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City tackles Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United.
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City tackles Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United.

New Aberdeen signing Hayden Coulson says he has arrived at Pittodrie with a point to prove.

The 24-year-old, a former England under-19 international, has joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Coulson is in the final year of his contract at the Riverside and Boro boss Chris Wilder had already said that the defender was not part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The Englishman is determined to use his time at Pittodrie to show what he can do.

He said: “I’m looking forward to regular football as it is what I have needed.

“I have struggled to get that over the past couple of years.

“I am ready to crack on.

“With the size of the club and the fans, it is a good move.

“I had a chat with the gaffer and it was about the chance to play regular football.

“I’m going into my last year at Middlesbrough. I had a few chats with them and I wasn’t in the plans so I needed to go play at a good level and show what I can do.

“Then we will go from there.

“Aberdeen is a huge club and we need to crack on and get up that table.

“This is a huge year for me.

“I need to prove to myself and other people – but mainly myself – that I am more than capable of playing at a good standard.

“If that does mean next year here or elsewhere then so be it.”

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson during the pre-season Friendly match against Marseille on July 23.

Coulson, who has made 49 appearances for Middlesbrough, has spent time on loan at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

The defender believes his previous experience at St Mirren will stand him in good stead for the challenges ahead.

He said: “I was still a young one then but I enjoyed it and I enjoyed the league.

“I only played 12 or 13 times but I enjoyed my time in Scotland and it is good to come back.

“This is a good little league and it is getting bigger in world football.

“It is a good move.

“My focus is getting my head down and trying to get games.”

Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United clears the ball under pressure from Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City

Coulson believes he can be an asset to the Dons as a natural left-sided defender.

He said: “I am a modern day full back.

“I like attacking but I don’t mind a good challenge now and then.

“I like crossing the ball, I’m quick and I have fast feet.

“I think it will work out well.”

Coulson is looking forward to linking up with winger Cal Roberts who joined the Dons from Notts County in a £100,000 move earlier this week.

He said: “He was at Newcastle and I have played against him many times at youth level.

“I played up against him. He is a good lad.”

Coulson is Aberdeen’s ninth summer signing and it is the second summer in a row he has joined a club in transition having undergone a similar experience at Ipswich Town last summer.

He said: “I think I was the 14th or 15th signing and they were still bringing in players after that.

“It was a full, new turnaround.

“From the fans’ point of view, it was certainly on paper a top team, especially for (English) League 1 and they thought it would happen straightaway.

“But if you bring in that many players it takes time to come together and work on a style of play.

“It was carnage in pre-season with that many players coming in.

“It will happen once it clicks with the squad and you know how certain players want to play.

“Everyone will come together and I believe this is a tight-knit group of players so I think it will work well.”

Dons boss Goodwin was keen to bring in additional cover in defence with defender Jack MacKenzie’s start to the season disrupted by injury. Liam Scales is ineligible to feature for the Dons against Celtic on Sunday under the terms of his loan agreement.

Coulson trained with the Dons at Cormack Park on Tuesday and will go straight into the squad for Aberdeen’s opening match of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Dons signings summer 2022

