Gary Warren tips former Exeter team-mate Jayden Richardson to shine at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gary Warren tips former Exeter team-mate Jayden Richardson to shine at Aberdeen

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Jayden Richardson in action against Peterhead.
Aberdeen's Jayden Richardson in action against Peterhead.

Gary Warren says former Exeter City team-mate Jayden Richardson has all the right qualities to be a smash hit with Aberdeen this season.

The former Inverness skipper, who is now Ross County’s head of academy, played alongside the 21-year-old in season 2019/20 when Richardson was on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Highly-rated right-back Richardson signed a three-year Dons deal this summer following the high-profile initial £4.5 million move of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen to Liverpool, which could rise up to £8 million with add-ons.

Jayden Richardson signed a three-year deal with Aberdeen.

Warren, who has recently joined Clachnacuddin in the Highland League as a player, is confident Richardson, who also spent time on loan at Forest Green and Notts County, has the right qualities to cut it at Pittodrie.

The defender said: “Jayden has got a really good future in the game.

“He’s a really good kid. He is athletic, strong, but more importantly I was impressed by his character – he has an excellent work ethic.

“Jayden listens and wants to do well. He has been out on a few loans and every club he has been at he’s done very well for those clubs.

“He will fit in well with the style of football in the Scottish Premiership.”

New arrivals will settle in at Dons

Richardson played in all four Premier Sports Cup group games as the Dons finished with four wins without leaking a goal.

He made his Premiership bow in Sunday’s 2-0 opening day defeat away to champions Celtic.

Former England under-19 international left-back Hayden Coulson, 24, became manager Jim Goodwin’s ninth summer capture when he checked in on loan from Middlesbrough last week.

Arriving during the same window as a host of others, such as on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales, 23, centre-half Anthony Stewart, 29, midfielder Ylber Ramandani, 26 and winger Cal Roberts, 25, will also help Richardson settle into life at Aberdeen, according to Warren.

He said: “When you have a few guys joining the club at the same point, that can often help create a united front within the team.

“You can have players who come in, don’t know the area, don’t know the club or the league.

Defender Liam Scales, right, has joined on loan from Celtic.

“However, boys arriving at the club at the same time will all stick together and learn from the current group of guys who have been there a few years. I’m sure the Aberdeen move will work out for Jayden.”

Highland return is dream come true

Bristol-born Warren will use his experiences as a PE teacher and professional footballer at the highest level in Scotland with Caley Thistle as he kicks off his new academy position at County.

The 37-year-old will lead the under-18 squad with the implementation of a new programme which aims to combine education and football.

Not only does it close the gap between part-time players and full-time pros, it ensures the balance is struck between their devotion to the sport and reaching the highest levels in their school studies.

Warren helped guide ICT to Scottish Cup glory and a third-spot Premiership place in 2015 during a sparkling six years in the Highland capital.

Ex-Inverness captain Gary Warren.

Since being back in England, he’s continued to keep defences tight at Yeovil Town, Exeter City, Torquay and Tiverton and he explained the move to County was too good to ignore.

He said: “Last year, I was teaching at South Devon College.

“My wife and I had always said we’d always like to return to the Highlands. That could only happen if a job presented itself.

“When this chance came up, it was ideal.

“My best memories have been in the Highlands. Our family history has been created there, with two kids and getting married here. It has been a really positive place for us.

“I had a couple of meetings with County’s head of youth (and former ICT team-mate) Carl Tremarco, academy manager Gordon Duff and chief executive Steven Ferguson and we figured out a plan of how we see it working.”

County position ideal for Warren

And Warren explained how the vision he has for the youngsters at County will be helped by the challenges he faced when aiming to make the grade on and off the pitch early in his career.

He said: “The job is perfect, because it has been the story of my life.

“I started off, not being offered a professional contract and had to go to a college-based system, so was playing football and getting education alongside it.

After Caley Thistle’s 2015 Scottish Cup win, from left, are Ross Draper, Carl Tremarco, David Raven and Gary Warren.

“I still had the dream of becoming a professional footballer, but not quite being offered anything.

“You then consider what happens next – I then went on to gain qualifications required to be a PE teacher, but also getting the chance of being a professional footballer.

“I understood playing football never lasts forever and you might never get the chance. You have to have a back-up plan.

Gary Warren will be playing for Clach this season in the Highland League.

“It was important to me because that has been the story of my career so far, but it fits in perfectly and I’m passionate about helping youngsters of today make their mark.

“Hopefully I can come in and help educate the younger lads, give them a platform, using the schools and colleges in the area to develop these kids. I’m really passionate about that.

“These guys are at Ross County to try and get professional contracts, so ultimately my aim will be to get them into the first-team – that’s the priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]