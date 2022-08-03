First football memory? Favourite match to play in? Get to know Aberdeen Women’s new captain Loren Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Is Aberdeen Women’s new captain superstitious? What’s her first football memory? Who is her football idol?

Loren Campbell replaced Kelly Forrest, who retired from football at the end of last season, as captain, and said being given the armband is the ‘pinnacle’ of her football career – 20 years of which has been spent at Aberdeen.

The new Dons skipper spoke exclusively to The Press and Journal at Cormack Park to talk all things football – from her own career and as a fan.

What is your first football memory?

I grew up in Portlethen and I lived in a cul-de-sac that had a park with a ‘no ball games’ sign. I remember playing there with the boys and that’s my first memory in football.

It was just for fun then, but from there I really enjoyed it and my dad started encouraging me to play more.

What is the most memorable game you’ve played in?

I was lucky enough to go to the (international) under-19s finals.

I didn’t originally get picked, but somebody got injured and I got put in the starting XI like two minutes before kick off.

It was Scotland v England and the game was just an absolute blur. I think we got beat 3-2.

It was an iconic situation, so that has to be one of the games I’ll always remember.

What is the most memorable game you’ve watched as a fan?

I don’t even support this team, but I was at Old Trafford with my boyfriend Gary, who is a Manchester United fan, when they played Aston Villa.

Robin Van Persie scored an absolute screamer. It dropped over his shoulder and he hit it on the volley – it was the best goal I’ve seen live.

Who is the best player you’ve played with, and the best player you’ve played against?

I was fortunate enough to play with Kim Little when I was younger and you just knew then, when she was like 15 or 16, she was going to be brilliant.

I probably could say her for both, as I’ve played against her as well, but Erin Cuthbert is the best I’ve played against.

She played in her debut season for Rangers against us, and, again, she was somebody you just knew was going to go far in the game.

Who was your football hero growing up?

It was probably Steven Gerrard.

When I was younger I used to play as a midfielder, so it was always those players who I would watch.

How would your teammates describe you?

Feisty, probably, that’s a nice way to put it!

Hopefully they’d say I’m hard working – I’d like to say that.

Hopefully they’d say I’m supportive, I like to be a good team player, so I hope that comes across to them.

Do you have any pre-match routines/rituals?

I’m the least superstitious person. Some people in the team are paranoid about what boots they wear, but I say it’s not the boots that make you play bad – it’s just you.

It wasn’t my superstition, but Carrie Doig was always on my left in the changing room and Francesca Ogilvie was always on my right last season.

It came about after we beat Spartans about three years ago. We’ve lost since then, but they still thought it would work!

How do you relax from football?

By watching football, to be honest. I just love the game.

We got a dog at the start of the year so I take time to relax and wind down by walking and chilling with the dog.

But, if I’m not playing on a Sunday, then I’ll definitely be watching a game.

What are your hopes for the upcoming season?

The league splits this season, so we’re hoping to be in the top six. That’s as far as we’ve thought ahead, because it’s a six-month goal, so we’ll reconfigure after that.

We want to play at Pittodrie again, which I think the club are quite supportive of – and we want to win a game there, too.

It would be good to be able to say that I led the team out to their first-ever win at Pittodrie.