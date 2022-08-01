Aberdeen Women sign defender Eirinn McCafferty – who has been impressed by ‘professional’ standard of the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women sign defender Eirinn McCafferty – who has been impressed by ‘professional’ standard of the club

By Sophie Goodwin
August 1, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 4:05 pm
Aberdeen Women's new signing Eirinn McCafferty. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen Women's new signing Eirinn McCafferty. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)

Aberdeen Women have announced defender Eirinn McCafferty as their first signing of the summer.

McCafferty, who grew up playing for Monifieth, has previously turned out for Forfar Farmington in SWPL 1, as well as Dundee United and Montrose.

The 22-year-old most recently played for Queens University of Charlotte in America, where she earned a degree in communications and business.

McCafferty says her decision to join the Dons was an easy one to make after being impressed by the standard and professionalism of the squad and the club’s facilities.

She said: “The set-up here astonished me. It’s really professional, the coaches and the team have all been great – it’s such a good standard.

“The facilities are amazing. I’ve been really impressed by the professionalism.

“It’s quite a young team, but you can see that they’re all so talented. It’s going to take a lot of hard work to break into the squad, but I’m ready to work hard.

“There’s a lot of potential at Aberdeen and the club are really moving in the right direction. I’m excited to be part of that.”

McCafferty is expecting a tougher challenge in SWPL 1 than when she last played in the top-flight, and is looking forward to testing herself against the league’s best teams.

The defender said: “A lot of the teams have pushed on since I last played in the league. They’re all looking to go semi-pro or full-time so it has driven the standard up.

“It’ll be a big challenge because of the progress that has been made, but that’s a good thing. It gives you more experience and an opportunities to develop as a player.

“I’m really looking forward to it, and hopefully we can get something from the games against the top teams in the league.”

Playing in Scotland again with some familiar faces

McCafferty is buzzing to be back playing football in Scotland again, and believes she can apply what she learned from playing college football in the States at Aberdeen.

She said: “Playing in America has helped me grow as a footballer and as a person. It was a different way of life, different culture and a different kind of football.

“In America, the game is very physical – everyone is an athlete. The game is about what you can do on the ball as well, which has helped me improve.

“I’ve missed how the game is played over here in Scotland, so I’m looking forward to getting started with Aberdeen.”

Eirinn McCafferty (Photo by Kenny Elrick)

In joining the Dons, McCafferty reunites with Aberdeen co-boss Gavin Beith, who was her coach at Dundee United, as well as former club and youth international teammates.

She reckons that having those familiar faces at the club has already helped her settle into her new playing environment.

McCafferty explained: “I’ve known Gavin for a few years, that’s kind of why I wanted to come up here as well. He’s a really good coach and he really pushes you on as a player.

“I know some of the girls here as well, so it’s nice to play with them again. But, even the girls who I don’t know – they’ve been so welcoming.”

