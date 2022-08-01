Aberdeen Women sign defender Eirinn McCafferty – who has been impressed by ‘professional’ standard of the club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women have announced defender Eirinn McCafferty as their first signing of the summer.

McCafferty, who grew up playing for Monifieth, has previously turned out for Forfar Farmington in SWPL 1, as well as Dundee United and Montrose.

The 22-year-old most recently played for Queens University of Charlotte in America, where she earned a degree in communications and business.

McCafferty says her decision to join the Dons was an easy one to make after being impressed by the standard and professionalism of the squad and the club’s facilities.

She said: “The set-up here astonished me. It’s really professional, the coaches and the team have all been great – it’s such a good standard.

“The facilities are amazing. I’ve been really impressed by the professionalism.

“It’s quite a young team, but you can see that they’re all so talented. It’s going to take a lot of hard work to break into the squad, but I’m ready to work hard.

“There’s a lot of potential at Aberdeen and the club are really moving in the right direction. I’m excited to be part of that.”

McCafferty is expecting a tougher challenge in SWPL 1 than when she last played in the top-flight, and is looking forward to testing herself against the league’s best teams.

The defender said: “A lot of the teams have pushed on since I last played in the league. They’re all looking to go semi-pro or full-time so it has driven the standard up.

“It’ll be a big challenge because of the progress that has been made, but that’s a good thing. It gives you more experience and an opportunities to develop as a player.

“I’m really looking forward to it, and hopefully we can get something from the games against the top teams in the league.”

Playing in Scotland again with some familiar faces

McCafferty is buzzing to be back playing football in Scotland again, and believes she can apply what she learned from playing college football in the States at Aberdeen.

She said: “Playing in America has helped me grow as a footballer and as a person. It was a different way of life, different culture and a different kind of football.

“In America, the game is very physical – everyone is an athlete. The game is about what you can do on the ball as well, which has helped me improve.

“I’ve missed how the game is played over here in Scotland, so I’m looking forward to getting started with Aberdeen.”

In joining the Dons, McCafferty reunites with Aberdeen co-boss Gavin Beith, who was her coach at Dundee United, as well as former club and youth international teammates.

She reckons that having those familiar faces at the club has already helped her settle into her new playing environment.

McCafferty explained: “I’ve known Gavin for a few years, that’s kind of why I wanted to come up here as well. He’s a really good coach and he really pushes you on as a player.

“I know some of the girls here as well, so it’s nice to play with them again. But, even the girls who I don’t know – they’ve been so welcoming.”