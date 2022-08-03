‘Jonny’s like a 21-year-old’ – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘phenomenal’ fitness of veteran winger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed veteran winger Jonny Hayes is posting ‘phenomenal’ fitness stats.

Goodwin says Hayes, 35, is registering the fitness and speed of a 21-year-old with running tests on GPS data.

Hayes has made a promising start to the new campaign with a goal and four assists.

Dons boss Goodwin insists the Republic of Ireland international is a valuable role model to rising Pittodrie talent.

During an extensive summer squad overhaul the Dons boss signed nine players, the majority of them in their early twenties.

That squad reconstruction has cost in excess of £1 million in transfer fees.

However Goodwin reckons Hayes will be just as crucial to the bid for success this season as the new additions.

Goodwin said: “Jonny came back like a 21-year-old.

“He’s one of the older players in the squad but his numbers in terms of the GPS data and high-speed running are phenomenal.

“Jonny is a great example and a great role model to all the young boys coming through.

“If you look after yourself and are as professional as you can be then you give yourself a chance of longevity in this game.

“Which is what all the lads want.”

‘Jonny came back in brilliant shape’

Within a month of taking over the managerial role in February, Goodwin signed Hayes on an extended contract.

In March the winger penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the club until 2023.

As part of the deal Hayes made his first steps into coaching with the club’s Youth Academy.

Hayes is in his second spell at Pittodrie having returned in 2020 following three seasons at Celtic.

The move came amidst the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic and was made possible because the winger deferred his wages for a year.

A League Cup winner with the Dons in 2014, Hayes is the oldest player in the squad at Pittodrie.

However Goodwin insists age is just a number when as fit and hungry as Hayes.

He said: “Jonny came back from the summer in brilliant shape.

“He is 35 but age doesn’t bother me.

“If you are still fit enough and your numbers on the GPS are still where they need to be I couldn’t care less about age.

“The new players are exciting us and there is a real level of optimism around the quality of signings.

“However Jonny Hayes and Matty Kennedy have been here a while now and are showing real signs of quality again this year.

“Which is brilliant.”

Aberdeen’s average age reduced

Goodwin dramatically reduced the average age of the Aberdeen squad during the summer rebuild.

Since his appointment last season veterans Andy Considine, 35. Scott Brown, 37, Declan Gallagher , 31, and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 31, have all left the club.

Of the nine signings secured six are 25-years-old or under.

Arriving this summer are Bojan Miovski, 23, Luis Lopes, 21, Callum Roberts, 25, Liam Scales, 24, Hayden Coulson, 24 and Jayden Richardson, 21,

Only one player, keeper Kelle Roos, 30, is in his thirties with fellow summer signings Ylber Ramadani, 26, and Anthony Stewart, 29, still relatively young.

Experience still required at Pittodrie

However Goodwin acknowledges the need to have an experienced campaigner like Hayes at the club.

He said: “We wanted to freshen things up and reduce the average age because it was too high when I came in.

“However we still have good experience in the team.

“We’ve also added more pace which is a huge part of the modern game.

“The boys are building really good relationships there.

“I think Scales and Stewart, in particular, seem to get on great together.

“Not just on the training pitch or on the park but around the place socialising together which is a huge part of it.

“We’ve gone from having very few options to having lots of options which is what you want as a manager.”