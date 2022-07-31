Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues ‘no fear’ rallying cry ahead of Premiership opener at Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has issued a ‘no fear’ warning to Celtic as his rebuilt squad get ready to face the Premiership champions.

A new-look Dons side will face the champions in the league opener in Glasgow on Sunday.

In an extensive summer rebuild, nine players have been signed by Goodwin at a cost of almost £1.5 million in transfer fees.

The Hoops will unfurl the Premiership title flag at a sell-out Parkhead.

Goodwin insists his new signings will go into the game fearless and determined to wreck the title party.

Aberdeen gaffer has urged his reconstructed side to be ‘brave’ in the battle for victory.

He said: “The new signings have all settled in very, very well and they’ve got no fear of Celtic.

“We’ve got players who haven’t played at Parkhead before who have never experienced that atmosphere.

“And these boys are really excited about it.

“This is the reason they came to Scotland, to play at venues like Parkhead in big games like this against international quality players.

“It’s going to be a great test for the young group of players we’ve got here, but one that they’re certainly not going to shy away from.

“It doesn’t bother me whether we play Celtic in the first game or the 10th game.

“You’ve got to play everybody at some point.

“We’re not going to be fearful at all.”

Roberts and Coulson set for debuts

New signings Callum Roberts, 25, and Hayden Coulson, 24, are both in contention to make their Aberdeen debuts at Parkhead.

Right-sided winger Roberts, who can also play as a No.10, was signed earlier this week for £100,000 on a three-year deal from Notts County.

Left-back Coulson also arrived this week on a season-long loan deal from English Championship Middlesbrough.

Celtic have arranged a pre-match supporter display before the Premiership title flag is raised ahead of Sunday’s 4.30pm kick-off.

Goodwin has challenged his team to be “on it” to wreck the party atmosphere and silence the home supporters.

Goodwin said: “We’re well aware of the celebrations that will be going on at Parkhead.

“We have to try and not get distracted by it and stay focused on the job in hand.

“There’s never an easy time to go to Parkhead.

“Eight weeks from now they’re probably at full fitness and have some new signings.

“But of course going there when there is a party like atmosphere, it’s up to us to try and keep their supporters quiet.

“And to do that we have to be on it.”

Dealing with the absence of Scales

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and Jack MacKenzie (thigh) for the Celtic clash due to injury.

Centre-back Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic, will also miss the Premiership opener.

Scales is ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Aberdeen aim to launch a bid to sign Scales, 24, on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Goodwin is confident Scales’ replacement, expected to be Ross McCrorie, can keep it tight at the back.

Goodwin said: “It’s been well documented that Liam can’t play against Celtic.

“We’ve got to shuffle the pack a wee bit but we’ve got a good enough squad to be able to do that.

“We have to defend well, we have to be organised and not give Celtic too much space.”

Demand for ‘courage’ from attackers

As well as defending resolutely, Goodwin will demand his attacking players display the courage to take on Celtic in the hunt for three points.

For inspiration, he has told his squad to look at Celtic’s opening Premiership game last season.

The Hoops lost 2-1 away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hearts shocked Celtic. And Goodwin believes Aberdeen can also do it.

He said: “When we’re in possession of the ball, we have to have the bravery and courage to go and try to play.

“It’s going to be a tough game, there’s no doubt about that.

“However, we’ve got a good bit of confidence around the group off the back of the group stage cup competition.

“Hopefully that will stand us in good stead.

“We looked at what Hearts did last season and managed to beat them early on.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do the same.”

Bid to smash Celtic’s unbeaten run

Celtic were undefeated at Parkhead in the Premiership last season.

However, Goodwin is not fazed by opponent’s unbeaten records. He aims to end them.

In January 2021, as manager of St Mirren, he secured a 2-1 win at Parkhead.

It was St Mirren’s first away win over Celtic in 31 years.

The victory was also St Mirren’s first league win over the Hoops since 2010.

Goodwin said: “We’ve explained to the players that, regardless of the opposition, we expect to go into the game with a positive mindset believing we can win.

“We are aware of how tough the task is against the current champions.

“But I went there once with St Mirren when nobody gave us a hope in hell.

“We managed to win that game on the day, so there is no reason why we can’t do that again with Aberdeen.

“Of course that won’t be easy, but at the same time Celtic will expect a difficult game from us as well.”