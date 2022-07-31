Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues ‘no fear’ rallying cry ahead of Premiership opener at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues ‘no fear’ rallying cry ahead of Premiership opener at Celtic

By Sean Wallace
July 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his side will go to Parkhead with no fear.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his side will go to Parkhead with no fear.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has issued a ‘no fear’ warning to Celtic as his rebuilt squad get ready to face the Premiership champions.

A new-look Dons side will face the champions in the league opener in Glasgow on Sunday.

In an extensive summer rebuild, nine players have been signed by Goodwin at a cost of almost £1.5 million in transfer fees.

The Hoops will unfurl the Premiership title flag at a sell-out Parkhead.

Goodwin insists his new signings will go into the game fearless and determined to wreck the title party.

Aberdeen gaffer has urged his reconstructed side to be ‘brave’ in the battle for victory.

He said: “The new signings have all settled in very, very well and they’ve got no fear of Celtic.

“We’ve got players who haven’t played at Parkhead before who have never experienced that atmosphere.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his side are going to Parkhead with no fear.

“And these boys are really excited about it.

“This is the reason they came to Scotland, to play at venues like Parkhead in big games like this against international quality players.

“It’s going to be a great test for the young group of players we’ve got here, but one that they’re certainly not going to shy away from.

“It doesn’t bother me whether we play Celtic in the first game or the 10th game.

“You’ve got to play everybody at some point.

“We’re not going to be fearful at all.”

Jim Goodwin during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the match with Celtic.

Roberts and Coulson set for debuts

New signings Callum Roberts, 25, and Hayden Coulson, 24, are both in contention to make their Aberdeen debuts at Parkhead.

Right-sided winger Roberts, who can also play as a No.10, was signed earlier this week for £100,000 on a three-year deal from Notts County.

Left-back Coulson also arrived this week on a season-long loan deal from English Championship Middlesbrough.

Celtic have arranged a pre-match supporter display before the Premiership title flag is raised ahead of Sunday’s 4.30pm kick-off.

Goodwin has challenged his team to be “on it” to wreck the party atmosphere and silence the home supporters.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 on his Aberdeen debut.

Goodwin said: “We’re well aware of the celebrations that will be going on at Parkhead.

“We have to try and not get distracted by it and stay focused on the job in hand.

“There’s never an easy time to go to Parkhead.

“Eight weeks from now they’re probably at full fitness and have some new signings.

“But of course going there when there is a party like atmosphere, it’s up to us to try and keep their supporters quiet.

“And to do that we have to be on it.”

New signing Callum Roberts during an Aberdeen training session.

Dealing with the absence of Scales

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and Jack MacKenzie (thigh) for the Celtic clash due to injury.

Centre-back Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic, will also miss the Premiership opener.

Scales is ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Aberdeen aim to launch a bid to sign Scales, 24, on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Goodwin is confident Scales’ replacement, expected to be Ross McCrorie, can keep it tight at the back.

Goodwin said: “It’s been well documented that Liam can’t play against Celtic.

Bojan Miovski (L), Liam Scales and Ylber Ramadani (R) during a training session ahead of the Celtic game.

“We’ve got to shuffle the pack a wee bit but we’ve got a good enough squad to be able to do that.

“We have to defend well, we have to be organised and not give Celtic too much space.”

Demand for ‘courage’ from attackers

As well as defending resolutely, Goodwin will demand his attacking players display the courage to take on Celtic in the hunt for three points.

For inspiration, he has told his squad to look at Celtic’s opening Premiership game last season.

The Hoops lost 2-1 away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hearts shocked Celtic. And Goodwin believes Aberdeen can also do it.

He said: “When we’re in possession of the ball, we have to have the bravery and courage to go and try to play.

“It’s going to be a tough game, there’s no doubt about that.

“However, we’ve got a good bit of confidence around the group off the back of the group stage cup competition.

“Hopefully that will stand us in good stead.

Winger Vincente Besuijen (l) during Aberdeen training.

“We looked at what Hearts did last season and managed to beat them early on.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do the same.”

Bid to smash Celtic’s unbeaten run

Celtic were undefeated at Parkhead in the Premiership last season.

However, Goodwin is not fazed by opponent’s unbeaten records. He aims to end them.

In January 2021, as manager of St Mirren, he secured a 2-1 win at Parkhead.

It was St Mirren’s first away win over Celtic in 31 years.

The victory was also St Mirren’s first league win over the Hoops since 2010.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Goodwin said: “We’ve explained to the players that, regardless of the opposition, we expect to go into the game with a positive mindset believing we can win.

“We are aware of how tough the task is against the current champions.

“But I went there once with St Mirren when nobody gave us a hope in hell.

“We managed to win that game on the day, so there is no reason why we can’t do that again with Aberdeen.

“Of course that won’t be easy, but at the same time Celtic will expect a difficult game from us as well.”

