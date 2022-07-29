REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he still aims to sign at least two more players in the summer window.

Goodwin has secured nine signings in an extensive rebuild which has already cost almost £1.5 million in transfer fees.

However, the Reds gaffer is not finished yet and aims to further bolster his squad.

Goodwin’s rebuilt side will face champions Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday in the Premiership opener.

New signings Callum Roberts (Notts County) and Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan) were both secured this week. Both are in contention to make their Aberdeen debuts at Parkhead.

Goodwin is “delighted” with his rebuild to this point.

However, the Reds boss still aims to add more new faces to further bolster the bid for success this season.

And he insists there is plenty of time left in the transfer window to secure the right players to further strengthen Aberdeen.

He said: “I’m delighted with the business we’ve done so far, but we still need another couple at least to strengthen the squad.

“With (Connor) Barron and (Jack) MacKenzie out, we are down to 19, 20.

“I always like it to be around the 22 mark. We’ve still got a couple to do I think.

“There is plenty of time left in the window, so we are not at a stage where we are panicking or anything like that. We are pretty much covered in every area of the pitch.

“We have a number of players in the squad who can fill in other positions as well. That is why I built the squad the way I have.

“We have plenty more options at the top of the pitch as well.

“We are in a decent place right now, but we do need a couple more to strengthen it and add more competition.”

Wolves midfielder remains a target

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan remains a summer transfer target.

Ronan has two years left on his contract with the Premier League club.

While still manager at St Mirren last season, Goodwin took Ronan on loan to the Paisley club.

It is understood, if Wolves were to sell Ronan this summer, it would take around £500,000 to secure the 24-year-old.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage took Ronan across to a pre-season training camp last week in Spain and Portugal to assess the midfielder.

And it is understood Lage is set to make his decision on Ronan’s future within the next few days.

Bates transfer to Warsaw collapses

Meanwhile, Aberdeen defender David Bates’ transfer to Polish top-flight club Legia Warsaw appears to have fallen through.

Reports in Poland say Legia Warsaw have pulled the plug on a six-figure transfer for Scotland international Bates.

The Reds were set to land £200,000 for Bates, 25, with up to a further £200,000 in potential add-ons for the centre-back.

However, it has now fallen through, despite Bates reportedly successfully undergoing a medical in Poland.

It is understood Legia have turned their attention to signing Rafał Augustyniak, who is a free agent having left Ural Yekaterinburg in the summer.

Signed from German Bundesliga 2 club Hamburg last season, Bates has two years left on his Aberdeen contract.

However, he has fallen down the Pittodrie pecking order, with summer signings Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart now first choice centre-backs.

Dons boss Goodwin confirmed Bates remains part of his plans.

Goodwin said: “I know there is a lot of speculation out there about David and what’s going on, but David is still very much an Aberdeen player.

“I don’t really like talking about things that are just speculation to be honest. David’s still very much part of the plans.”

Barron ruled out for up to four weeks

Midfielder Barron is ruled out of the Celtic clash with a knee injury.

Goodwin confirmed the 19-year-old could be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Barron has yet to feature this season and missed all four Premier Sports Cup games with an injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

He further aggravated the injury in a behind-closed-doors bounce game with Falkirk.

Goodwin said: “Jack MacKenzie and Connor Barron still remain on the treatment table unfortunately.

“Connor is probably looking at another three to four weeks.

“Then with Jack it’s just probably another week, no longer than that.”

Debuts for Roberts and Coulson

New signings Roberts and Coulson are in contention to make their debuts against Celtic on Sunday.

Attacker Roberts was secured on a three-year contract in a £100,000 transfer from National League Notts County.

Left-back Coulson arrived on a season-long loan deal from Championship Middlesbrough.

Goodwin said: “The new guys have settled in really, really well.

“Cal Roberts is a very good technically-minded player; more of an attacking, creative midfielder.

“He scored a good number of goals last season for Notts County – I think it was 16 in all competitions.

“We spoke about the need for that attacking player in the squad.

“Hayden Coulson has come in as well and settled in really well.

“It gives us good competition in that left-back area.”