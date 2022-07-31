Jim Goodwin bemoans Aberdeen’s nightmare start in 2-0 defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin bemoans Aberdeen’s nightmare start in 2-0 defeat to Celtic

By Andy Skinner
July 31, 2022, 7:36 pm
Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin was left ruing Aberdeen’s nightmare start in the Premiership opening day 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

The champions struck Aberdeen with an early blow when Stephen Welsh nodded home a corner after only three minutes.

Despite the early setback, Goodwin was pleased with the way his side grew back into the game until Jota wrapped up the points with a late second for the Hoops.

Goodwin says the loss of such a cheap early goal ruined his gameplan to try and frustrate the home side on the day they unfurled the title flag from last season.

Goodwin said: “We knew how difficult it was going to be, when we are playing the champions.

“There was obviously a real carnival atmosphere around the place, and we spoke about the importance of trying to keep them as quiet as possible.

“We wanted to try and cause some anxiety within the stand and hope it crept on to the pitch.

“We couldn’t have started the game any worse, really.

“We gave away a silly corner initially, and then quite simply didn’t defend it well enough.

Stephen Welsh nets Celtic’s opener against Aberdeen.

“Coming to venues like this is difficult as it is at 0-0, but giving a team of Celtic’s quality a 1-0 headstart is not what you need to do.

“I have to credit the players. They didn’t let the heads go down.

“I thought we finished the first half the better, in the last 10 minutes or so.

“At 1-0 at half-time, the message was we were still in the game and we would fancy ourselves to get a chance.

“When it goes 2-0 it’s a long way back. It was a very difficult afternoon, there was no getting away from that.”

A potential turning point came towards the end of the first half, when Jonny Hayes failed to hit the target with the Dons’ best chance of the afternoon.

Goodwin was left wondering what could have been, adding: “You don’t get many chances here, and when you do get them you’ve got to capitalise on them.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that. For the second goal we’ve got to hold our hands up and say that’s a bit of quality from Jota.

“The first goal is the bit that disappoints me. We’ve got to be more aggressive, Welsh just drifts into an area and gets up above us, and there’s no real aggression from us to make sure we are the ones winning that header as opposed to him.”

Goodwin was encouraged by parts of the Reds’ play against Ange Postecoglou’s men, which he hopes his side can take into their upcoming fixtures.

Jim Goodwin and Ange Postecoglou look on from the touchline.

He added: “Obviously we are disappointed, we came into the game with the confidence and momentum from the confidence that we could possibly get a positive result from the game.

“I was trying to explain to them that they are not going to face this level of opposition week-in, week-out in Scotland.

“With the greatest of respect to the teams coming up in the next few fixtures, we are not going to be under as much pressure as we were against Celtic.

“I would imagine we are going to enjoy a bit more possession in the games coming forward.

“We will learn from it, we will certainly watch the game back and see what we can do better.

“It’s the most difficult fixture you could probably get. We have to be positive now looking forward to the St Mirren game.”

