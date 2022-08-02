Aberdeen transfer target Connor Ronan admits he hopes to remain at Wolves this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen transfer target Connor Ronan admits he hopes to remain at Wolves this season

By Danny Law
August 2, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 11:46 am
Connor Ronan celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 St Mirren against Aberdeen in January.
Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan admits he hopes he has done enough to prove to Molineux boss Bruno Lage that he should remain at the club this season.

The 24-year-old is a key transfer target for Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who worked with Ronan at St Mirren last season.

Hearts and German side St Pauli have also been linked with a move for Ronan.

Ronan has been on a pre-season tour with Wolves to Spain and Portugal and impressed in his club’s 1-1 draw against Farense on Sunday.

The midfielder, who has been capped by Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, admits his future is uncertain but hopes he has done enough to show Lage he could be an asset in the English Premier League this season.

When asked if he wanted to stay at Wolves in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, he said: “One hundred per cent. That’s the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League).

“Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there’s no doubt about that.”

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player’s manager at St Mirren.

On his future, he said: “At the moment, I’m just taking each day as it comes.

“There’s conversations to be had with the club to see where my future is going forward.

“I’m just happy to have had the chance.

“What used to get to me a little bit was when I came back from loans feeling like I’d done well and not getting that opportunity.

“I feel like now I’ve got that opportunity.

“If the gaffer chooses to send me on loan again or I’m not quite right for him, I can take that because I’ve had the chance to get in front of him.”

Ronan says he has enjoyed being part of the Wolves first team squad for their pre-season preparations.

The Molineux side get their English Premier League season up and running against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

After the Farense friendly, he said: “I’m buzzing. It’s special to be back here after such a long period away from the club.

“There were times when I’d been on loans and come back and thought that maybe I might leave, so to have that chance to get in front of the manager is a massive honour. I’ll keep giving 100 percent every day and try to impress him.

“People still think I’m young but I’m starting to get on a bit now!

“This pre-season is my chance. I don’t know if there will be others, whether I go on loan again or leave next season, I can’t say. I do feel like because I’ve been back so many times from loans and not had chances or pre-seasons with the first team, I now feel that this is my big chance to impress.

“If it’s not to be then I can take that on the chin because I’ve had the opportunities to show what I can do.”

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

