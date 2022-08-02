Aberdeen transfer target Connor Ronan admits he hopes to remain at Wolves this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan admits he hopes he has done enough to prove to Molineux boss Bruno Lage that he should remain at the club this season.

The 24-year-old is a key transfer target for Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who worked with Ronan at St Mirren last season.

Hearts and German side St Pauli have also been linked with a move for Ronan.

Ronan has been on a pre-season tour with Wolves to Spain and Portugal and impressed in his club’s 1-1 draw against Farense on Sunday.

The midfielder, who has been capped by Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, admits his future is uncertain but hopes he has done enough to show Lage he could be an asset in the English Premier League this season.

When asked if he wanted to stay at Wolves in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, he said: “One hundred per cent. That’s the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League).

“Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there’s no doubt about that.”

On his future, he said: “At the moment, I’m just taking each day as it comes.

“There’s conversations to be had with the club to see where my future is going forward.

“I’m just happy to have had the chance.

“What used to get to me a little bit was when I came back from loans feeling like I’d done well and not getting that opportunity.

“I feel like now I’ve got that opportunity.

“If the gaffer chooses to send me on loan again or I’m not quite right for him, I can take that because I’ve had the chance to get in front of him.”

Ronan says he has enjoyed being part of the Wolves first team squad for their pre-season preparations.

The Molineux side get their English Premier League season up and running against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

After the Farense friendly, he said: “I’m buzzing. It’s special to be back here after such a long period away from the club.

“There were times when I’d been on loans and come back and thought that maybe I might leave, so to have that chance to get in front of the manager is a massive honour. I’ll keep giving 100 percent every day and try to impress him.

“People still think I’m young but I’m starting to get on a bit now!

“This pre-season is my chance. I don’t know if there will be others, whether I go on loan again or leave next season, I can’t say. I do feel like because I’ve been back so many times from loans and not had chances or pre-seasons with the first team, I now feel that this is my big chance to impress.

“If it’s not to be then I can take that on the chin because I’ve had the opportunities to show what I can do.”