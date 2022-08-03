Aberdeen closing in on Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris – and deal could be sealed before St Mirren clash By Ryan Cryle August 3, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 3:27 pm 0 Shayden Morris of Fleetwood Town in action against Plymouth Argyle in League One. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Jim Goodwin aiming to further bolster Aberdeen squad this week after Celtic defeat reinforces need for ‘more quality’ Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues ‘no fear’ rallying cry ahead of Premiership opener at Celtic Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes insists winning mentality vital for rebuilt squad REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this summer