Joe Harper: No reason for negativity ahead of St Mirren visit despite opening day defeat

It wasn’t the start to the season that Aberdeen wanted but I’m feeling positive ahead of Saturday’s meeting with St Mirren.

Jim Goodwin’s side began the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park but they created chances and played some good football.

We have to keep in mind that the Dons squad has undergone a massive transformation over the summer and it will take time for it all to click.

Playing against the champions on the opening day when they are unfurling the league flag was a tall order.

I was fearing the worst when they conceded a goal so early in the match but they worked their way into the game and Jonny Hayes should have equalised. That was a great chance – one you don’t get often at Celtic Park.

What impressed me was Aberdeen looked a very fit team. It is clear Jim Goodwin wants to have players on his side who will get about the pitch and work hard off the ball to close teams down.

As a player, Jim prided himself on his fitness levels and he wants his players to have that same level of application and desire.

You are never satisfied when you lose a game but I felt there were plenty of positives to take from the encounter.

This Saturday’s match against St Mirren should give a better indication of what to expect from Aberdeen this season.

Nobody really expects Aberdeen to beat Celtic at Parkhead but too often last season, the Dons struggled against teams they should have been beating.

I’m hoping for a strong performance this weekend against St Mirren and three points.

I’m confident we will do well this season as the new players look good acquisitions.

Liam Scales, after being ineligible against parent club Celtic, will be back in defence alongside Anthony Stewart. They look like they will form a good partnership and it will free up Ross McCrorie to return to the centre of midfield where he does his best work.

The squad is completely different this season and I’m sure there are some fans still learning all the new names.

The attitude of the new players, such as Stewart, looks to be very good.

I’m excited about watching Aberdeen on Saturday. I had that sense of excitement before a lot of games last season and was let down but I’m optimistic there will be a lot more to cheer about this season.

One man who may not be there for the duration is Christian Ramirez.

The American striker was an unused substitute at Celtic Park and it looks increasingly like his time at Pittodrie is coming to an end.

It will require a team from the MLS or elsewhere to meet Aberdeen’s valuation but it would be a surprise if Ramirez sticks around if he isn’t going to play a prominent role this season.

Megginson is a class act

Cove Rangers enjoyed a perfect start to life in the Championship with a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers.

I was at the game and it was a superb afternoon’s entertainment.

Cove played very well and thoroughly deserved the victory against a team that knocked Aberdeen out of the League Cup last season.

It was an early test coming up against a full-time team but Cove passed it with flying colours.

That is going to become more difficult as the season goes on but in Mitch Megginson they have a striker who can score plenty of goals.

He is a great player and I would have loved to have played alongside him because he reads the game so well.

I love his attitude. When he scores one he is desperate for another and when he got his second on Saturday you could see he was already thinking about getting a hat-trick.

He is never satisfied and that is why he scores so many goals.

He also works so hard for the team with his running off the ball and by the way he chases back to support when his team is defending.

He is the perfect striker.

What Cove have done over the past few years is amazing and this could be another great season.

A tear in my eye as Eilish won gold

I was up off my chair and screaming at the television while watching Eilish McColgan in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

I must admit I had a tear in my eye when she crossed the line to claim the gold medal in a thrilling race.

She was magnificent.

It is all the more remarkable given her mother Liz won the same event in 1986 and 1990.

The final lap was incredibly exciting – I’m sure it will be the highlight of the Commonwealth Games for those cheering on Team Scotland.