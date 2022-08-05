Joe Harper: No reason for negativity ahead of St Mirren visit despite opening day defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Harper: No reason for negativity ahead of St Mirren visit despite opening day defeat

By Joe Harper
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Yiber Ramadani, Hayden Coulson, Dante Polvara, Luis Lopes and Anthony Stewart applaud the supporters after Sunday's 2-0 loss at Celtic Park.
Aberdeen's Yiber Ramadani, Hayden Coulson, Dante Polvara, Luis Lopes and Anthony Stewart applaud the supporters after Sunday's 2-0 loss at Celtic Park.

It wasn’t the start to the season that Aberdeen wanted but I’m feeling positive ahead of Saturday’s meeting with St Mirren.

Jim Goodwin’s side began the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park but they created chances and played some good football.

We have to keep in mind that the Dons squad has undergone a massive transformation over the summer and it will take time for it all to click.

Playing against the champions on the opening day when they are unfurling the league flag was a tall order.

I was fearing the worst when they conceded a goal so early in the match but they worked their way into the game and Jonny Hayes should have equalised. That was a great chance – one you don’t get often at Celtic Park.

What impressed me was Aberdeen looked a very fit team. It is clear Jim Goodwin wants to have players on his side who will get about the pitch and work hard off the ball to close teams down.

As a player, Jim prided himself on his fitness levels and he wants his players to have that same level of application and desire.

Stephen Welsh nets Celtic’s opener against Aberdeen.

You are never satisfied when you lose a game but I felt there were plenty of positives to take from the encounter.

This Saturday’s match against St Mirren should give a better indication of what to expect from Aberdeen this season.

Nobody really expects Aberdeen to beat Celtic at Parkhead but too often last season, the Dons struggled against teams they should have been beating.

I’m hoping for a strong performance this weekend against St Mirren and three points.

I’m confident we will do well this season as the new players look good acquisitions.

Liam Scales, after being ineligible against parent club Celtic, will be back in defence alongside Anthony Stewart. They look like they will form a good partnership and it will free up Ross McCrorie to return to the centre of midfield where he does his best work.

The squad is completely different this season and I’m sure there are some fans still learning all the new names.

The attitude of the new players, such as Stewart, looks to be very good.

I’m excited about watching Aberdeen on Saturday. I had that sense of excitement before a lot of games last season and was let down but I’m optimistic there will be a lot more to cheer about this season.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants his players to have high levels of fitness.

One man who may not be there for the duration is Christian Ramirez.

The American striker was an unused substitute at Celtic Park and it looks increasingly like his time at Pittodrie is coming to an end.

It will require a team from the MLS or elsewhere to meet Aberdeen’s valuation but it would be a surprise if Ramirez sticks around if he isn’t going to play a prominent role this season.

Megginson is a class act

Cove Rangers enjoyed a perfect start to life in the Championship with a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers.

I was at the game and it was a superb afternoon’s entertainment.

Cove played very well and thoroughly deserved the victory against a team that knocked Aberdeen out of the League Cup last season.

It was an early test coming up against a full-time team but Cove passed it with flying colours.

Cove’s Mitch Megginson makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers.

That is going to become more difficult as the season goes on but in Mitch Megginson they have a striker who can score plenty of goals.

He is a great player and I would have loved to have played alongside him because he reads the game so well.

I love his attitude. When he scores one he is desperate for another and when he got his second on Saturday you could see he was already thinking about getting a hat-trick.

He is never satisfied and that is why he scores so many goals.

He also works so hard for the team with his running off the ball and by the way he chases back to support when his team is defending.

He is the perfect striker.

What Cove have done over the past few years is amazing and this could be another great season.

A tear in my eye as Eilish won gold

I was up off my chair and screaming at the television while watching Eilish McColgan in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

Eilish McColgan of Scotland celebrates victory in the Women’s 10,000m final.

I must admit I had a tear in my eye when she crossed the line to claim the gold medal in a thrilling race.

She was magnificent.

It is all the more remarkable given her mother Liz won the same event in 1986 and 1990.

The final lap was incredibly exciting – I’m sure it will be the highlight of the Commonwealth Games for those cheering on Team Scotland.

