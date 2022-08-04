Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return

By Andy Skinner
August 4, 2022, 10:30 pm
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Teenage midfielder Connor Barron during pre-season training

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says midfielder Connor Barron faces another three weeks on the sidelines.

The Dons welcome on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales back into their squad for this weekend’s visit of St Mirren.

Scales was ineligible to face his parent club in the Reds’ 2-0 loss at Parkhead on Sunday.

But midfielder Barron remains absent due to a knee injury, which forced him to miss the entirety of the Reds’ Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The 19-year-old made a major impact in the second half of last season, after returning from a loan spell with Kelty Hearts.

Goodwin hopes Barron will be available for selection again come the end of this month.

He added: “We hope to have him back with the group in another three weeks, probably.

“He had a slight medial ligament issue on his knee.

“It happened in the friendly against Buckie Thistle. He went into a silly tackle and twisted his knee, but it’s nothing major.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action against Hibs.

The arrival of winger Shayden Morris from Fleetwood Town took Aberdeen’s tally of signings to 10 so far this summer in a busy transfer window.

That has prompted speculation players could be on their way out of Pittodrie.

Among those to have been linked with a departure is defender David Bates, whose proposed transfer to Legia Warsaw is believed to have broken down.

David Bates in action for Aberdeen against Dundee.

Goodwin insists he will not stand in the way of anyone looking to leave in search of more game time – but insists every player in the squad is part of his plans at present.

He added: “It’s the same on the other side. We’ve got a number of players in the group at the moment who would like to be playing regularly and we’ve had conversations with one or two of them.

“If one of the players comes to me and suggests that he’s got an opportunity to go and play regularly somewhere else then I’m not going to stand in anybody’s way.

“That’s where we’re at, at the moment.

“There’s nothing to say on David Bates or any of the other members of the squad at this moment in time. They’re still very much Aberdeen players and under contract for the foreseeable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]