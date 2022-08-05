Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women excited to be part of new era in Scottish women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Emma Hunter: Aberdeen Women excited to be part of new era in Scottish women’s football

By Sophie Goodwin
August 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:44 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter says the club are excited to be part of a new era in Scottish women’s football.

The SWPL season, which kicks off this weekend, will be run by the SPFL  – the same governing body as the men’s leagues – for the first time.

In moving to the SPFL, SWPL 1 and 2 have been restructured with 12 teams now competing in the top-flight and 10 in the second-tier.

On Thursday, the SPFL launched the rebrand of the women’s top leagues, with 20 of the 22 teams present – including Aberdeen’s Loren Campbell – at Hampden Park.

The launch followed the SFA’s announcement on Wednesday, that they will run a national cup competition which will see the semi-finals and finals played at Hampden.

Earlier this year the Dons voted to move to the SPFL, and co-manager Hunter is looking forward to seeing how it helps progress the women’s game.

Teams from SWPL 1 and 2 pictured at Hampden at the leagues’ launch. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

She said: “It’s really exciting and it does feel like it’s all starting to come together. It’ll take some time, but we will see more professionalism in the game because of it.

“It’s great for us to be part of that. I find myself feeling really lucky – although I’m not young enough to play, I’m able to coach in these kind of historical moments.

“It seems to be every week that records are being broken in women’s football, and history is now being made in Scotland.

“What I’d like to see now we’ve taken these big steps forward, is the change and the progress that comes because of that.”

The incentive of playing at Scotland’s national stadium

Hunter believes that playing cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden Park is a step in the direction towards encouraging fans to attend and boosting the game financially.

She added: “There’s previously been a reluctance for women’s football to be played in these big stadiums. But women’s football has now proved at the Euros, it can fill them.

“You’ve got to go and try it here in Scotland and try promote the game. It’s a big step and it’s important that we build on all the momentum to get people into the ground.

The Lionesses won the Euros in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium last weekend. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock

“If we get people into the ground in big numbers we can start to get a return on the investment that has been put into women’s football.

“By playing in these big stadiums we will hopefully attract a bigger fan base, but we have to keep marketing the game and do that better as well.

“It’s not just going to happen over-night, and it’s something in Scotland that we need to be better at.”

