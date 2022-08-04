Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris is thrilled to finally complete his move to Pittodrie.

The 20-year-old has joined the Dons from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Dons had multiple bids for Morris rejected before finally reaching an agreement with the English League One side, who are managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.

Morris said: “It feels great to be here as it has been a long time coming.

“To get the deal over the line is a great feeling.

“I first heard about the interest in January but nothing came of it.

“I came back for pre-season and it has been lingering around.

“From the start of the week, it has all happened so quickly and I’m glad to get it done.”

Morris, who is Aberdeen’s 10th signing of the summer window, says the club’s ambition sold him on the move to the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I feel this is a big club with a lot of ambition.

“We are aiming for the top three or four and European football.

“That is what I want to do. I want to aim big and achieve big things.

“I have seen a few things about Aberdeen, such as beating Real Madrid (in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final).

“I have learned a lot over the last few days about the ambition of the club.

“That has encouraged me to want to do this.

“At Fleetwood, I spoke to Shaun Rooney and Michael Devlin and they told me it would be a good platform and a good league to show people what I can do.

“I have watched a bit of Scottish football, mainly the big games, and I can’t wait to get to know the league.”

The winger scored two goals in 30 appearances for Fleetwood Town in English League 1 last season.

Morris, who could make his debut in Saturday’s visit of St Mirren, believes he can excite the Red Army with his attacking style.

He said: “I am explosive, quick and powerful.

“I think I am exciting to watch and I want to show the fans and the players what I can do.

“I feel I will be a good addition if I can get going, which I know I will, and start adding goals and assists, which will definitely be happening.

“I think my style will suit Scottish football.

“I have spoken to the gaffer and the way he wants to play suits me perfectly.”

Morris says the four-year deal has given him security but he doesn’t intend to be resting on his laurels.

He said: “It is good to sign a four year deal but I don’t want to feel comfortable.

“I want to feel like I need to get going from day one.

“I don’t want to feel like I’ve got time. I want to do it all straightaway.”

Dons manager Jim Goodwin said: “Shayden is an exciting young player, and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career.

“He has a huge amount of potential, and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent.

“Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.

“We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen.”