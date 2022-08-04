Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen

By Danny Law
August 4, 2022, 9:05 pm
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.

New Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris is thrilled to finally complete his move to Pittodrie.

The 20-year-old has joined the Dons from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Dons had multiple bids for Morris rejected before finally reaching an agreement with the English League One side, who are managed by former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown.

Morris said: “It feels great to be here as it has been a long time coming.

“To get the deal over the line is a great feeling.

“I first heard about the interest in January but nothing came of it.

“I came back for pre-season and it has been lingering around.

“From the start of the week, it has all happened so quickly and I’m glad to get it done.”

Winger Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Sunderland.

Morris, who is Aberdeen’s 10th signing of the summer window, says the club’s ambition sold him on the move to the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I feel this is a big club with a lot of ambition.

“We are aiming for the top three or four and European football.

“That is what I want to do. I want to aim big and achieve big things.

“I have seen a few things about Aberdeen, such as beating Real Madrid (in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final).

“I have learned a lot over the last few days about the ambition of the club.

“That has encouraged me to want to do this.

“At Fleetwood, I spoke to Shaun Rooney and Michael Devlin and they told me it would be a good platform and a good league to show people what I can do.

“I have watched a bit of Scottish football, mainly the big games, and I can’t wait to get to know the league.”

The winger scored two goals in 30 appearances for Fleetwood Town in English League 1 last season.

Morris, who could make his debut in Saturday’s visit of St Mirren, believes he can excite the Red Army with his attacking style.

He said: “I am explosive, quick and powerful.

“I think I am exciting to watch and I want to show the fans and the players what I can do.

“I feel I will be a good addition if I can get going, which I know I will, and start adding goals and assists, which will definitely be happening.

“I think my style will suit Scottish football.

“I have spoken to the gaffer and the way he wants to play suits me perfectly.”

Morris says the four-year deal has given him security but he doesn’t intend to be resting on his laurels.

He said: “It is good to sign a four year deal but I don’t want to feel comfortable.

“I want to feel like I need to get going from day one.

“I don’t want to feel like I’ve got time. I want to do it all straightaway.”

ANALYSIS: What would speedy winger Shayden Morris bring to Aberdeen?

Dons manager Jim Goodwin said: “Shayden is an exciting young player, and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career.

“He has a huge amount of potential, and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent.

“Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.

“We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]