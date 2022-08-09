Aberdeen Women’s new vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie on the pressure which comes with being one of the team’s five paid players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s new vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie says the pressure is on now she is being paid to play for the club.

This season, which kicked off last weekend, will be the first where the Dons have women’s players on semi-professional contracts – with five of their young stars being paid to play.

Ogilvie, who missed Aberdeen’s opening day defeat to Hamilton in SWPL 1, was awarded a contract in May, alongside Bayley Hutchison, Jess Broadrick, Eilidh Shore and Eva Thomson.

As well as putting players on paid contracts, the club have upped the team’s training programme, which the entire squad will benefit from.

Ogilvie says, now she is being paid to play for the club, she does feel a bit of pressure – but she hasn’t let it affect the way she approaches the game.

“There’s a bit of pressure on the five of us,” Ogilvie said. “But we’re all still working as one team, so none of that has changed.

“There’s been a lot of support with us being semi-professional. It’s been a positive change that will help us become better players.”

12 year old me playing for Stonehaven Youth can not believe this has just happened 🙌🏻 ⚽️ ❤️ https://t.co/BMMdfHazV1 — Francesca Ogilvie (@FranOgilv13) May 6, 2022

Ogilvie admits added pressure might not just be self-inflicted this season, as her teammates might expect a higher standard of her and the other four semi-pro players.

She reckons any reaction would be a natural thing, as some players are being paid to play, while others – the majority of the squad – are not.

Ogilvie added: “Obviously, when you’ve got players in the team who are being paid and some who aren’t being paid, there are going to be some comments on the side.

“If we’re not performing well in games or training, it’s one where we will start to put pressure on ourselves and the team might put pressure on us, too.

“I’ve said to the girls let’s not think about that because the most important thing is that we keep working hard as one team.

“There was a bit of dubiety on why the five of us, but the biggest thing for us five was not to make it a big deal.

“At the end of the day, we’re one team. There are 11 players on the pitch on game day, not just us five.”

A proud moment being named vice-captain

Ahead of the new campaign, Ogilvie was named vice-captain as Loren Campbell was promoted to skipper, replacing Kelly Forrest – who retired at the end of last season.

And, although she is only 21 years old and this season is just her second in Scotland’s top-flight, Ogilvie feels more than ready for the responsibility that the job brings.

She said: “It was a very proud moment for myself. It’s something I’ve always wanted to work up to and I’m very honoured to be working with Loren as her vice.

“I’ve had a bit of stick and a laugh about it with the girls my age, but I wouldn’t say it’s been any different to how I used to act before I became vice-captain.

“I’ve always been regarded as one of the leaders by our former captain Kelly, Loren and the coaches, so I think that’s why they gave me the role this season.”

‘Banter from the girls’

The 21-year-old is not the only person in her family who plays an important part at Aberdeen, as her mum Zoe is a non-executive director on the club’s board.

Francesca said: “She was very proud.

“Obviously, she is on the board, so there was stick from the squad that that’s why I got vice-captain!

“There’s been a bit of banter with the girls about it, but I’ve just brushed that aside. I’m looking forward to working in that role this season.”