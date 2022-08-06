Richard Gordon: European football often provides more lows than highs for Scottish clubs so Dundee United deserve credit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: European football often provides more lows than highs for Scottish clubs so Dundee United deserve credit

By Richard Gordon
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Glenn Middleton scores the winner for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar.
Glenn Middleton scores the winner for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar.

Every year, as the season enters its latter stages, we get all excited about the scramble for the European places.

The successful clubs are praised for their efforts, fans start dreaming about upcoming Continental adventures. Everyone is on a high.

Fast forward a couple of months and most Scottish clubs have already been eliminated, more often than not by teams they would be expected to beat.

Thankfully, Dundee United, after a superb showing, might be about to buck the trend against AZ Alkmaar, because the campaign had started in less than encouraging fashion with Motherwell embarrassed by Sligo Rovers, and Rangers with plenty to do against St Gilloise if they’re to keep alive hopes of reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

The Ibrox club enjoyed a remarkable run to the Europa League final, but that wouldn’t have happened had it not been for the parachutes implemented by UEFA in recent seasons.

Rangers won only one of their first half dozen European ties last season, and lost four, crashing out of the premier competition thanks to home and away defeats against Malmo.

Celtic and Rangers have been the only clubs even to come close to flying the flag for Scotland, but both Glasgow clubs have also suffered.

Since they last reached the Champions League groups, Celtic have in successive years been knocked out by AEK Athens, Cluj, Ferencvaros and Midtjylland; hardly minnows, but all four are teams they would have anticipated beating.

They have at least avoided any such pitfalls this year, and Rangers and Hearts are also guaranteed European football until Christmas, but there will have to be a marked overall improvement if we are to look back on a fruitful season.

Hearts will become the first non-Glasgow side to play group football since Aberdeen did so way back in 2007-08. Even then, the Dons somehow managed to extend their run despite winning just once in eight games, the memorable 4-0 thumping of Copenhagen. To be fair, they did beat Dnipro on away goals and draw at home to Bayern Munich in that campaign.

Their next Euro adventure ended with 5-1 and 3-0 humblings by Sigma Olomouc.

After a five year hiatus, Aberdeen did start to show promise. There were impressive performances under Derek McInnes with wins against the likes of Groningen and Rijeka, but they never got beyond the play-off round, and results tailed-off, with defeats to Maribor and Limassol especially painful.

Peter Pawlett celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen against Rijeka.

Hearts’ last campaign was in 2016 when they lost out to Maltese side Birkirkara.

St Johnstone were beaten in 2015 by Alashkert, in what was Armenian team’s first ever game in Europe, and in 2017 lost home and away to FK Trakai of Lithuania.

In 2019 Kilmarnock, having won the away leg 2-1, were defeated 2-0 at Rugby Park by Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Other recent notable embarrassments include Motherwell being eliminated by Icelandic side Stjarnan, Hibernian’s 7-0 thrashing by Malmo, and Celtic and Rangers losing to Lincoln Red Imps and Progres Niederkorn respectively.

The highs, when they come, are memorable, but in the main, European football causes more grief and pain, and you have to question whether for most clubs it’s worth even bothering.

I say that, but next April the enthusiasm will once again be mounting, and we’ll all be getting caught up in qualification frenzy.

Dons have cast net far and wide

The Dons dipped back into the transfer market on Thursday, making Shayden Morris their tenth summer capture.

No-one can accuse the club of not casting their net far and wide as they provide Jim Goodwin with the squad he wanted.

Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The most recent signing was another previously little-known name who had been identified by the scouting network.

It is interesting that not a single one of the new boys is a Scot, and only Liam Scales – on loan from Celtic – came from another SPFL club. Aberdeen clearly decided there is better value for money to be had outside this country.

With the make-up of the squad, it is entirely feasible that at some stage Jim will field an XI without a homegrown player.

That would be quite a statistic should it happen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]