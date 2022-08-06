‘I knew it was in as soon as I hit it’ – Leighton Clarkson savours dream Aberdeen debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson was thrilled to make the perfect first impression at Aberdeen.

The Liverpool midfielder joined the Dons on a season-long loan on Saturday morning and was thrust straight into the action by boss Jim Goodwin.

An early injury to Hayden Coulson saw Clarkson come off the bench only 12 minutes into Aberdeen’s 4-1 victory against St Mirren.

The 20-year-old marked his first appearance as an Aberdeen player in emphatic style with a thunderbolt strike to net the third goal.

After receiving the man of the match award, he said: “I didn’t know I was going to come on that early but I’m buzzing.

“I was ready to come on. I knew I was going to come on at some point but I didn’t know it would be that early.

“I enjoyed it. The goal was probably one of my best hits.

“I had one in the first half that I sliced so I thought I was going to take a touch but it sat up so nicely I just had to hit.

“Thankfully it went in. I knew as soon as it left my foot that it was going in.”

Clarkson, who has been capped by England at under-20 level and started for Liverpool in the Champions League, feels Aberdeen’s style will suit his game.

He said: “I have come from quite a possession-based side in Liverpool.

“That is my game and the manager told me to go out and play my own game.

“I haven’t trained with any of the lads and only met most of them in the morning at the pre-match meal.

“I like the style of play and it is going to be about getting used to the players and what they like. Do they prefer to come short or run in behind?

“It was a good first game.”

💬 "I am buzzing." 📺 Time to hear from today's debutant, goal scorer and man of the match, Leighton Clarkson.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/d0GpVLt7px — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 6, 2022

The Englishman, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, believes the time in Scotland will be hugely beneficial for his development.

He added: “I went on Liverpool’s pre-season tour but I knew I needed to get out and play football.

“I have come here because it is a massive club in Scotland.

“I have known about Aberdeen for years.

“I thought it was a great opportunity.

“Hopefully what you have seen is a glimpse of what I can do.

“Tactically, that will all come in the next week or two as you start building bonds with the players.

“I just wanted to put my stamp on the game and I think I did that.”