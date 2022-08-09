Aberdeen coach Barry Robson points to ‘youngest B side’ as Dons lose to Brora Rangers in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson points to ‘youngest B side’ as Dons lose to Brora Rangers in SPFL Trust Trophy

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 9, 2022, 10:18 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 10:26 pm
Jordan MacRae scores for Brora against Aberdeen B.
Barry Robson believes Aberdeen’s young guns will learn from the experience of a testing 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Highland League leaders Brora Rangers.

The young Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat, downed by late goals from Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae.

A harsh-looking red card saw first-team contender Jack Milne sent off for a hotly disputed last man challenge in the closing moments.

Robson was upset by some of the decisions, but the focus was very much on the efforts of his young group at full-time.

He said: “I thought we performed well.

“When we came here last year, we were predominantly under-19 players. Tonight, we had four under-17s, so I was pleased – it was the youngest B team you’ll ever see (in this cup).

Andy Macrae celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 Brora against Aberdeen’s youngsters.

“Had young Alfie Bavidge taken his chance in the first half, we would have come in at the break 1-0 up and maybe controlled the game. We countered well and we pressed well.

“We could have maybe created a couple more chances, but I felt we were in control of the game.

“After that, coming down the hill with the wind (in the second half), they made changes and they came forward and we had long balls we had to deal with. We just ran out of steam in the end.”

Robson also felt for his young team to face experienced men will stand them in good stead going forward.

He added: “The biggest thing in the game now is the physical presence of teams. We are agile and quick and we press and can be aggressive as well.

“But, as the game goes on, the size, the know-how, the nous of the older players takes over.

“Brora tested us with long balls and out balls into channels and you have to learn to deal with it. It’s not easy at that age to deal with that physicality.”

Brora boss Craig Campbell, meanwhile, was thrilled to get through, but appreciated his beaten opponents’ quality.

He said: “We were allowed to make five substitutions, which made a huge difference. It gave us an opportunity to freshen things up and the subs made an impact.

“For example, there was a little bit of quality from Ross Gunn who put the ball into the box for a good header from Jordan MacRae.

“Aberdeen obviously have got quality and they have got bite about them, but I don’t think it was a dirty game. The referee (Ross Hardie) was maybe a bit quick to bring out his cards at times and it was a harsh red card at the end.

“I was impressed by the way they set about their business and they made it competitive until late on.”

Brora will face the winners of Wednesday’s Hearts B v Buckie Thistle game, with that game set for August 23 or 24.

[[title]]