Early recruitment helped me bed in Aberdeen’s ‘forward-thinking’ tactical ideas, says Jim Goodwin

By Andy Skinner
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:19 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers on his Aberdeen debut.
Jim Goodwin believes having the bulk of Aberdeen’s squad in place during the Premier Sports Cup group stage has helped their attacking play to blossom.

The Reds are preparing for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell to Pittodrie, fresh from registering their first league triumph of the season in last weekend’s 4-1 home win over St Mirren.

It got the Dons back on track, after opening their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 loss to Celtic.

Goodwin has drafted in 11 players during the course of the summer so far, and remains keen to add further to his squad before the transfer deadline.

Of the new arrivals, Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson, Liam Scales, Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos, Luis Lopes and Bojan Miovski were handed their debuts during the League Cup group section.

Callum Roberts, Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson have been added since the league campaign began, while Shayden Morris has still to feature.

The Reds progressed through the group section with a 100% record to reach the last-16 of the cup, where they make the trip to Annan Athletic later this month.

Goodwin feels the competition also helped him rapidly integrate new faces into his squad, which he is now reaping the benefits of.

He said: “One of the key elements that we worked on tirelessly throughout pre-season was the attacking rotations.

“We wanted to build those relationships in the wide areas with the full-backs and the wingers.

Luis Lopes nets for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

“That’s why you want to try and get the majority of your squad in as soon as possible, because pre-season is vital to try and get those ideas across to the lads.

“The majority of the boys have been together now for a good period of time, which has allowed us to click back in to that forward-thinking game plan that we had in the League Cup group stages.”

Solidity in backline is foundation of attacking flair

Aberdeen advanced through their four group section matches without conceding a goal.

It means the only goals they have shipped in open play so far this term have come in the opening day loss at Parkhead.

Goodwin says solid defensive foundations are crucial in order to give his attacking players the platform to thrive.

He added: “I think one of the most pleasing things about the League Cup for me was the fact we went through that without conceding a goal.

“I want to build on that. I want us to be not only a good attacking and entertaining team on the front foot, but also defensively I want us to be solid and be organised and not give away any cheap goals to the opposition.

“There was a real feel-good factor after the League Cup group stage, albeit we’ve not allowed ourselves to get carried away with that because we know we should be beating teams that were in our group.

Anthony Stewart in action for Aberdeen.

“I think it was the manner in which we did that and that’s what pleased us most.

“In the games coming up in August we need to be on the front foot, dominating possession, in control of the game and we need to be taking the game to the opposition going forward.”

Home form crucial to Dons’ hopes – so they must win ‘at all costs’

Saturday’s opponents Motherwell are still without a permanent manager, with Steven Hammell in interim charge following the departure of Graham Alexander last month.

The Reds complete the month with a trip to St Johnstone and another home match against Livingston, before they face League Two outfit Annan in the cup.

Although it is a run of games which offers the Dons the opportunity to build momentum, Goodwin insists they will have to earn every point they get.

Goodwin added: “You have got to pick up as many points as possible at home because we know how difficult it is on the road in this league.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans after a 4-1 win against St Mirren.

“Regardless of where a team lies in terms of last season’s table or anything, I don’t ever look at it and think we’ve got an easy game here or this is going to be a comfortable three points. It’s never going to be the case.

“We are one of the big teams in this league and the expectation is on myself, my staff, and my players to put on a performance that’s not only entertaining to the punters, but winning as well.

“That’s the most important thing – winning at all costs.”

