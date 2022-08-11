Aberdeen injury update brings good news for Hayden Coulson – but Callum Roberts dealt setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have received mixed injury news with Hayden Coulson returning sooner than expected – however, Callum Roberts has been dealt a blow.

Left-back Coulson was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s 4-1 victory over St Mirren, prompting fears he had suffered ligament damage.

Scans have revealed the on-loan Middlesbrough defender’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Although he will miss Saturday’s visit of Motherwell to Pittodrie, Dons boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful he will be fit to feature in next weekend’s trip to St Johnstone.

There is no such good news for Englishman Roberts, though.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Reds from Notts County this summer, suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the win over the Buddies.

And manager Goodwin says the setback, which happened in just his second substitute appearance for the Dons, is likely to keep Roberts sidelined until early October.

Goodwin said: “The results of Hayden Coulson’s scan were a lot better than first feared, although this weekend will come too soon. We hope he’s back involved next week.

“Callum Roberts’ one is quite a significant injury and he’s looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines for that one.

“It’s a hamstring problem. It’s a bit of a blow, for us and for him. As a new signing, you’re desperate to go and show everyone what a good player you are and why you’ve been brought to the club.

“Now he’s going to have to be a bit patient and bide his time to get out there.

“You sign new players (to play) and unfortunately we’re going to have to go without Callum for a while.

“We’re probably looking at early October.”

Morris in contention for Well match

Also among Goodwin’s summer signings is former Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The 20-year-old completed his move last Thursday, but was not included in the matchday squad against St Mirren.

Goodwin says Morris is in contention to make his debut against the Steelmen, who have appointed Steven Hammell as their manager on a permanent basis.

He added: “Last week came too soon because he hadn’t trained a great deal all week trying to get the deal over the line.

“We didn’t want to risk him and gave him some programmes to do other the weekend. He joined back in with the group on Monday and has trained really well. He’ll certainly come into contention for Saturday.”

Dons boss not rushing any further transfer moves

Goodwin has made 11 signings so far this summer, with on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson his most recent addition.

Clarkson made a superb early impact within minutes of coming on as a first-half substitute, netting a sublime strike to help the Dons on course to victory.

Following the match, Goodwin stated he was still keen to bring in one more player.

He also revealed he had held discussions with players in the existing squad, regarding the possibility of moving on.

Goodwin insists he is prepared to bide his time in order to strengthen his squad.

He added: “I don’t expect anything to happen before the weekend, either in or out.

“In terms of the one more we have to get in. We’re still talking to a couple of players and there’s still plenty of time as far as I’m concerned.”

🔴🆎NEW Northern Goal pod: ⚽️ The startling stats which show Leighton Clarkson and Ylber Ramadani is a match made in midfield heaven for @AberdeenFC Listen here:

Apple: https://t.co/Lf7aEKWOdy

Spotify: https://t.co/Q7ws7gAtj5 pic.twitter.com/0O54Pqqnpp — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) August 11, 2022