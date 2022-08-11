Aberdeen injury update brings good news for Hayden Coulson – but Callum Roberts dealt setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen injury update brings good news for Hayden Coulson – but Callum Roberts dealt setback

By Andy Skinner
August 11, 2022, 10:30 pm
Callum Roberts receives treatment.

Aberdeen have received mixed injury news with Hayden Coulson returning sooner than expected – however, Callum Roberts has been dealt a blow.

Left-back Coulson was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s 4-1 victory over St Mirren, prompting fears he had suffered ligament damage.

Scans have revealed the on-loan Middlesbrough defender’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Although he will miss Saturday’s visit of Motherwell to Pittodrie, Dons boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful he will be fit to feature in next weekend’s trip to St Johnstone.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson leaves the pitch injured.

There is no such good news for Englishman Roberts, though.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Reds from Notts County this summer, suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the win over the Buddies.

And manager Goodwin says the setback, which happened in just his second substitute appearance for the Dons, is likely to keep Roberts sidelined until early October.

Goodwin said: “The results of Hayden Coulson’s scan were a lot better than first feared, although this weekend will come too soon. We hope he’s back involved next week.

“Callum Roberts’ one is quite a significant injury and he’s looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines for that one.

“It’s a hamstring problem. It’s a bit of a blow, for us and for him. As a new signing, you’re desperate to go and show everyone what a good player you are and why you’ve been brought to the club.

Callum Roberts

“Now he’s going to have to be a bit patient and bide his time to get out there.

“You sign new players (to play) and unfortunately we’re going to have to go without Callum for a while.

“We’re probably looking at early October.”

Morris in contention for Well match

Also among Goodwin’s summer signings is former Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The 20-year-old completed his move last Thursday, but was not included in the matchday squad against St Mirren.

Goodwin says Morris is in contention to make his debut against the Steelmen, who have appointed Steven Hammell as their manager on a permanent basis.

Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.

He added: “Last week came too soon because he hadn’t trained a great deal all week trying to get the deal over the line.

“We didn’t want to risk him and gave him some programmes to do other the weekend. He joined back in with the group on Monday and has trained really well. He’ll certainly come into contention for Saturday.”

Dons boss not rushing any further transfer moves

Goodwin has made 11 signings so far this summer, with on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson his most recent addition.

Clarkson made a superb early impact within minutes of coming on as a first-half substitute, netting a sublime strike to help the Dons on course to victory.

Following the match, Goodwin stated he was still keen to bring in one more player.

He also revealed he had held discussions with players in the existing squad, regarding the possibility of moving on.

Goodwin insists he is prepared to bide his time in order to strengthen his squad.

He added: “I don’t expect anything to happen before the weekend, either in or out.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans after the 4-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

“In terms of the one more we have to get in. We’re still talking to a couple of players and there’s still plenty of time as far as I’m concerned.”

