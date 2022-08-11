Aberdeen midfielder Callum Roberts facing several weeks on sidelines after suffering hamstring injury blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Callum Roberts has been dealt an early injury blow after being ruled out for between eight to 10 weeks.

Roberts suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the Dons’ 4-1 victory over St Mirren last weekend, in only his second substitute appearance for the club.

The Englishman, who joined from Notts County in the summer, is now facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines which could last until October.

Left back Hayden Coulson’s knee injury, which forced him to be substituted early on against the Buddies, is not as bad as first feared, however.

It had been suspected that Coulson, who was replaced by Leighton Clarkson after just 12 minutes, had suffered ligament damage.

Scans have shown the injury is not as serious as feared however, with Dons boss Jim Goodwin hoping he will return to the squad following Saturday’s Premiership home match against Motherwell.