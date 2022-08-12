Jim Goodwin thinks new-look Aberdeen side better equipped to deal with Motherwell’s physicality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin thinks new-look Aberdeen side better equipped to deal with Motherwell’s physicality

By Andy Skinner
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin.

Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen’s struggles against Motherwell last season bear no significance to this weekend’s Premiership fixture at Pittodrie.

The Reds suffered successive 2-0 league defeats under Goodwin’s predecessor Stephen Glass, whose final match in charge was a Scottish Cup defeat at Fir Park in February.

The following week, Goodwin took charge of the Reds for the first time against the Steelmen in a 1-1 league draw at the same venue.

Motherwell make the trip north looking to make a strong start under new boss Steven Hammell, who has been appointed permanently after taking charge of their last two matches following the departure of Graham Alexander.

Aberdeen’s 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell in February led to the sacking of Stephen Glass.

Although the Dons did not get to grips with the Lanarkshire outfit last season, Goodwin insists the new campaign marks a clean slate.

Goodwin, who has made 11 summer signings, said: “Obviously Motherwell are a very physical team. I think Steven Hammell is trying to change the way they play. Going off the couple of games I’ve seen, there is certainly a slightly different approach to Graham Alexander.

“They look to be playing a little more possession-based football and build from the back, as opposed to quite direct, long throws and set-pieces coming in the box.

“Credit Steven Hammell for that. I think it’s the right way to go.

“But defensively as a unit last year, we weren’t good enough. We have a completely different back four now, a new goalkeeper and a number of new midfielders as well.

“The team is unrecognisable from last season, so I’m not really concerned about the stats from last season.”

Defence has been a strong point for Dons

The Reds progressed through their Premier Sports Cup group section with a 100% record, and without conceding a goal.

A 2-0 opening day loss to Celtic was followed by a convincing 4-1 triumph over St Mirren last weekend.

Goodwin has taken encouragement from the way his new-look rearguard has gelled, adding: “We’ve conceded three goals in competitive football this season so far. One of them was a penalty last weekend, one of them was a corner against Celtic when we got done on the first ball and the other was a 30-yard screamer from Jota.

“Kelle Roos hasn’t had a great deal to do. We’ve not been getting cut open by any of the teams we’ve played.

Kelle Roos.

“There is a real good level of organisation in the team at the moment and Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales have struck up a great partnership. Obviously Ross McCrorie filled in at centre-half last week, too.”

Goodwin challenges side to back up Buddies triumph

The Reds are looking to record back-to-back league victories for the first time in Goodwin’s tenure.

Goodwin insists his side must back up their impressive triumph over the Buddies, adding: “We’re in a good place just now, defensively and offensively. Long may that continue and that’s been the message to the players this week.

“We can’t have a performance like we did against St Mirren and then not back that up with another good one this weekend against Motherwell.

“Consistency is key. That’s what good teams do. They win, then they go and win again.”

